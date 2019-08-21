As the Xiaomi launches its latest phone in Europe, the Mi 9T Pro, strong sales in overseas markets are said to be a major factor in the Chinese company's stellar second-quarter financial results. A year-on-year increase in net profit of 71.7% to has been reported, up to RMB 1.96 billion in Q2 2019.

According to a new blog post, "consensus-beating" performance in the smartphone and AIoT sectors led an efficient and resilient operation that achieved a 20.2% increase in revenue to RMB 95.71 billion for the first half of 2019 compared against the same period last year. Overseas revenue made up more than 40% of that, showing the positive impact entering into various European markets over the past year have had on the company's bottom line. Even though phone prices are inching higher and higher, Xiaomi has still managed to increase sales volume — that's no mean feat in view of the struggles other major tech brands are facing. Separating Redmi into a seemingly separate brand may also have proven to be a wise mood.

To highlight the fine performance even further, Xiaomi became the youngest Fortune Global 500 company earlier in the year. It's come a long way in a short time — even though its products are still heavily influenced by the Apple, Xiaomi isn't the blatant ripoff merchant it once was. Both its software and hardware offerings are steadily improving with each major phone launch, while the range of affordable smart home devices it offers is also looking ever more impressive. You can take a look at the full report at the link below.