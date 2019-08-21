Out of all the Android phones HMD Global has released under its Nokia brand license in the past few years, the Nokia 7.1 seems to have made the best impression in certain western markets like the United States. We're now coming close to a year since its announcement and there's a swell of excitement for an update. Fortunately, we do have some tacit confirmation that the Nokia 7.2 is a thing, thanks to optics supplier ZEISS.
Joachim Kuss, self-described in his Linkedin as the company's head of communications for the consumer sector, tweeted out a teaser for the Nokia 7.2 supposedly after a round of media briefings. Shortly afterward, perhaps following a friendly word of advice, Kuss took down his post.
Image: Twitter/@JoachimKuss via Nokiapoweruser
You can make out three imaging sensors and lenses with different apertures and/or focal lengths in the supplied picture.
Back in July, A Chinese tech blogger who posted pictures and specifications of the device in question, said to bear model number TA-1198 and codename "Daredevil" — some of those details include a 1080p display at 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a fairly older Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, a 48MP camera at the rear, and a 3,500mAh battery.
Images: Weibo/@fenibook via Nokiapoweruser
Other items have been picked up by Nokiapoweruser since, such as 4GB and 6GB RAM options, 64GB and 128GB storage options, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
HMD Global has an event planned for around IFA time on September 5 and this Nokia 7.2 is highly anticipated to be seen there.
