HTC has been slow to update its phones to Android 9 Pie, and there have even been stumbles along the way. The Pie rollout for the U12+ began last month in HTC's home country of Taiwan, and now the update has started to arrive on US models.
There are already a few reports of Android 9 Pie arriving on the 'Murican HTC U12+. Besides the system upgrade, the changelog only mentions "system enhancements" and the removal of some Google+ integration. One screenshot shows the update also comes with the July 1st security patch level.
#Android9 update for #HTCU12Plus U.S @LlabTooFeR pic.twitter.com/nQlNrXzGDO
— Hubert (@sardroid) August 21, 2019
PIE Arrived from htc
@LlabTooFeR Looks like the #HTCU12Plus update is here in the U.S. too! #Android #Pie #HTC pic.twitter.com/R9t3KEWdGB
— Agent 37 (@_Agent37) August 21, 2019
There's still no word on when the American HTC U11 will get Pie, though it should be soon; the rollout started again in Taiwan last month following the original buggy OTA.
