HTC has been slow to update its phones to Android 9 Pie, and there have even been stumbles along the way. The Pie rollout for the U12+ began last month in HTC's home country of Taiwan, and now the update has started to arrive on US models.

There are already a few reports of Android 9 Pie arriving on the 'Murican HTC U12+. Besides the system upgrade, the changelog only mentions "system enhancements" and the removal of some Google+ integration. One screenshot shows the update also comes with the July 1st security patch level.

PIE Arrived from htc

There's still no word on when the American HTC U11 will get Pie, though it should be soon; the rollout started again in Taiwan last month following the original buggy OTA.