Article Contents
Well, it's time for another round of app sales. Today's is mercifully smaller than Monday's, but still check it out; you might like something here.
Free
Apps
- AudioPro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- CPU Identifier Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fast Calc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- MyLog - Diary + Notes + Pocket $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- PowerAudio Pro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- GPS Speed Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spacewatch - A Solar System Explorer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Art Alive 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Widgets - CPU | RAM | Battery $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- EX Kernel Manager $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 3 hours
- BJJ No Gi Essentials $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Titan Quest $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Genius Killer 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tank Army - Fast Fingers Shmup $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Type II: Hardcore 3D FPS with TD elements $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Chess Repertoire Manager PRO - Build, Train & Play $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinite Flight - Flight Simulator $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mega Maker - Build Levels $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ZombieVital DG $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Folium - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- ANTIMO ICON PACK (SALE) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- BELUK ICON PACK (SALE) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FUNKONG ICONPACK (SALE) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iJUK iCON pACK (sALE) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- IMMATERIALIS ICON PACK (SALE) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- (SALE) LetItBeO-Minimalist Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- (SALE) MATERIALISTIK ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- (SALE) RETRORIKA ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments