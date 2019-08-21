Well, it's time for another round of app sales. Today's is mercifully smaller than Monday's, but still check it out; you might like something here.

Free

Apps

  1. AudioPro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. CPU Identifier Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Fast Calc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. MyLog - Diary + Notes + Pocket $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. PowerAudio Pro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. GPS Speed Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Spacewatch - A Solar System Explorer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Art Alive 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
  2. Widgets - CPU | RAM | Battery $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. EX Kernel Manager $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 3 hours
  2. BJJ No Gi Essentials $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Mindroid PRO Unlock $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Tournament Manager Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Titan Quest $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Genius Killer 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Tank Army - Fast Fingers Shmup $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Type II: Hardcore 3D FPS with TD elements $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Chess Repertoire Manager PRO - Build, Train & Play $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Infinite Flight - Flight Simulator $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Mega Maker - Build Levels $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Sonya The Great Adventure Full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. ZombieVital DG $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Folium - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. ANTIMO ICON PACK (SALE) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  3. BELUK ICON PACK (SALE) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. FUNKONG ICONPACK (SALE) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. iJUK iCON pACK (sALE) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. IMMATERIALIS ICON PACK (SALE) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. (SALE) LetItBeO-Minimalist Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. (SALE) MATERIALISTIK ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. (SALE) RETRORIKA ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days