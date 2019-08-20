PALO ALTO, Calif. & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today announced the general availability of the YubiKey 5Ci, the world’s first security key designed with both USB-C and Lightning connectors on a single device. This unique dual-connector functionality makes the YubiKey 5Ci the perfect solution for consumers or enterprises looking for strong hardware-backed authentication across iOS, Android, MacOS, or Windows devices. The YubiKey 5Ci is available for purchase today on yubico.com at a retail price of $70 USD.

Today, the YubiKey 5Ci can be used to secure the 1Password, Bitwarden, Dashlane, Idaptive, LastPass, and Okta iOS mobile applications along with additional services accessed through the Brave iOS browser app. Supported logins on the Brave browser include Bitbucket.org, GitHub.com, Login.gov, Twitter.com, and 1Password.com. Monkton Rebar and XTN also support the YubiKey 5Ci in their latest software development kits.

To support a growing ecosystem, Yubico continues to work with industry leading iOS applications and browser supported services through the Yubico Developer Program. Partners with anticipated YubiKey 5Ci app support include: Dropbox, Keeper Security, SecMaker, and more.

Authentication with the YubiKey 5Ci is also available over a USB-C connection, which is compatible with nearly every USB-C equipped laptop or mobile device, working with hundreds of applications and services listed in the Works with YubiKey catalog today. Some capabilities are not currently supported on iPad Pro models with USB-C ports.

“The YubiKey 5Ci fills a critical gap in the mobile authentication ecosystem,” said Jerrod Chong, Chief Solutions Officer, Yubico. “It is the first iOS-friendly security key on the market to offer strong, yet simple authentication over a Lightning connection, while still delivering a unified experience across other mobile, desktop or laptop devices. In an increasingly mobile-first world, where users are not tied to one machine, the YubiKey 5Ci serves an important role as a portable root of trust, proving that users are who they say they are, no matter what device they are on.”

As the latest addition to the multi-protocol YubiKey 5 Series product line, the YubiKey 5Ci is equipped with FIDO2/WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, OTP (one-time password), PIV (Smart Card), and OpenPGP. With support for multiple authentication protocols, the YubiKey 5Ci delivers strong multi-factor (MFA), second-factor (2FA), and single-factor passwordless authentication for a simple and seamless user experience across the entire computing ecosystem.

Application developers interested in adding support for the YubiKey 5Ci into their iOS mobile apps, can access the Yubico Mobile SDK for iOS — along with other helpful resources such as implementation guides, webinars, or reference code — at developers.yubico.com/yubikey5ci.

Quotes from Supporting Partners

Jeff Shiner, CEO, 1Password

“We are thrilled to roll out WebAuthn support for 1Password, in partnership with Yubico. 1Password is continually looking for ways to increase the security of our customers, and the all-new Yubikey 5Ci provides a great extra layer of security on iOS devices.”

Brendan Eich, CEO and Co-Founder, Brave

“Security and privacy are the fundamental goals of every aspect of the Brave browser. We're always looking to provide a seamless and safe online experience. That means integrating the most effective authentication technologies as soon as they're available. We're excited that Brave is the first mobile browser to feature robust and secure phishing-resistant login by adding support for the YubiKey 5Ci.”

Emmanuel Schalit, CEO, Dashlane

“Industry realists will be the first to admit that security is only as effective as it is convenient. The YubiKey 5Ci works across devices and operating systems, and Dashlane is excited to partner with like-minded businesses that are more focused on making digital life simple and secure than building ecosystem lock-in.”

Akos Putz, Principal Product Manager, LastPass by LogMeIn

“Good online security requires multi-factor authentication just as much as unique, strong passwords. Partnering with Yubico enables LastPass customers to select the best multi-factor authentication option for their needs, including unique environments where a smartphone-based authentication system may not be an option. We are excited about the newest addition to the YubiKey family, the YubiKey 5Ci, as it helps in choosing the best multi-factor option for a mobile-focused workforce.”

Guido Ronchetti, CTO, XTN

“The YubiKey is the Root of Trust protecting access to our customers’ critical and most sensitive data. XTN supports strong hardware-backed authentication with the YubiKey to ensure our customers have access to the best software and hardware technologies. Now, with support for the new YubiKey 5Ci, we’re making it possible for our customers to leverage a portable hardware-backed root of trust for logging into multiple devices, including iPhones and iPads.”

