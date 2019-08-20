Do you have an appalling amount of wall space that you feel could use a little brightening? A huge blanking field that needs a little 4K HDR action to go there? Perhaps you could do with one of Sony's X900F series television sets — the 85" size is currently on sale at multiple retailers for $500 off.

This Android TV panel has both Chromecast and Google Assistant built-in plus smart speaker support for Google Home and Alexa devices, giving you smarter ways to paste whatever you'd like to watch onto its giant canvas. It also has four HDMI ports for all your other video sourcing needs as well as three USB ports and a stereo set of 10W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus support. Critics have called it an overall solid pick.

It's been coming down in price over the past several months and currently sits at an MSRP of $4,000. However, Amazon and B&H have put the 85" X900F 4K HDR TV on sale for $3,498 — it's also available at Best Buy, but for an extra $2.

You might be tempted to wait just a bit more, but if you want to make a splash at your college or university dorm room, you'd like to take this giant thing at its best price yet.