OnePlus has been publicly working on a TV for more than a year now, and according to a recent announcement, it may finally materialize this September. The company has revealed that the OnePlus TV will be available in India first following a September launch, and the date curiously corresponds with another recent leak. According to Max J (@Samsung_News_), the company has a trio of dates marked on its calendar: an India-specific event on September 26th, a US/EU event planned for October 10th, and formal "Sale" on October 15th — though we aren't sure if all these dates are for the OnePlus TV, or may include other products.

Today's announcement details part of the reason that India was chosen to launch first: the company has "very positive" relationships with content providers there. Paired with its justified belief that "content is king" (and the fact that it's a successfully marketed premium brand in the country), India as the first target market makes sense. The company is still hoping to bring the OnePlus TV to other regions, specifically naming North America, Europe, and China.

CEO Pete Lau describes the upcoming TV as "without reservations, a new premium flagship," with more wallet-friendly words like "price" and "value" conspicuously missing. As probably expected, it will be a Smart TV — powered by Android TV, according to Bluetooth SIG information —with Lau placing special emphasis for how it will serve as a "smart social hub."

Other dates for the 7T?

However, the anticipated September release for the OnePlus TV in India isn't the only event on the company's calendar, according to recent leaks.

26th September India Launch

10th October US/EU Launch

15th October Sale https://t.co/yKxDlzI1O3 — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) August 19, 2019

Ignore the image, it's a "concept," and Max never statutes what the dates are for, sadly.

Usually, we're a bit hesitant to publish leaks from smaller or less well-known sources, but Max's history when it comes to OnePlus has been accurate so far, and Roland Quandt is also convinced.

Although he never explicitly states what the dates apply to, the September India launch fits for the OnePlus TV, given today's announcement, but that still leaves the two other dates. In isolation, the timeline is a good fit for OnePlus' twice-yearly phone release cycle and therefore the anticipated OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro.

While Roland Quandt seems convinced that Max J.'s leaks correspond to the anticipated 7T and 7T Pro, we aren't so sure given that the dates and markets named overlap so neatly with today's news regarding the OnePlus TV. It could just be that OnePlus thinks it can swing a US/EU launch for the TV earlier than the announcement would seem to imply, or we could have different events in different countries for different products. With the dates all less than two months out, presumably we'll see more leaks confirming things in either direction soon.

Whatever is planned, if you're a fan of OnePlus products, you should probably consider moving any appointments set for all of those dates.