Work on the Messages app, Google's messaging platform du jour, continues. After adding RCS, Assistant, a web client, and several other enhancements, the latest Messages update isn't groundbreaking but it does bring one feature that should have been there already: multi-select for individual messages.
It was already possible to multi-select conversations in Messages, but if you opened a specific chat and selected a message, tapping any additional ones didn't do anything. You had to act on individual texts one-by-one. With version 4.7, you can continue selecting as many messages as you wanted. However, the different options in the title bar disappear (copy, forward, share, view details) and all that's left is the button to delete. It can be helpful if you need to purge a conversation of unwanted messages and don't have the patience to delete each one separately.
Left: Messages 4.6.375. Middle & Right: Messages 4.7.058 multi-select. Notice the blue color too.
The stable version of Messages 4.7 started rolling out to users on the Play Store a couple of days ago, but if you don't have it yet you can grab it from APK Mirror.
- Thanks:
- Kapil Khandelwal
Comments