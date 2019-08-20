Repeating the same words makes for sub-par writing, which is why most authors employ synonyms to diversify the vocabulary they use. Even though writing is usually done on computers, a lot of it happens on our mobiles, and finding synonyms should be as simple as when you're working on your laptop. Thankfully, Grammarly's keyboard can now suggest analog words as you type, so your messages can be more remarkable than ever.

In addition to correcting your spelling and grammar, the app can now enhance your vocabulary by automatically recommending substitutes while you type. The feature is subtle, as it'll only kick in after you type a word and pause for a short moment. As you can see on the screenshot below, the autocorrect suggestions will make way to potential synonyms for the word you just typed. You can also tap another word in the sentence to review recommended substitutes.

The feature has already rolled out in the latest Android and iOS versions that were released today. To turn it on or off, head to the Grammarly settings and activate Synonyms. That's it.

The functionality seems quite handy, but it's probably not where I'd need it the most — I wish Apple could do that with the Touch Bar suggestions instead. It could still be a fun way to learn new words and improve your vocabulary, and hopefully reduce the number of "h r u 2day" messages I sometimes receive.