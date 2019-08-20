Repeating the same words makes for sub-par writing, which is why most authors employ synonyms to diversify the vocabulary they use. Even though writing is usually done on computers, a lot of it happens on our mobiles, and finding synonyms should be as simple as when you're working on your laptop. Thankfully, Grammarly's keyboard can now suggest analog words as you type, so your messages can be more remarkable than ever.
In addition to correcting your spelling and grammar, the app can now enhance your vocabulary by automatically recommending substitutes while you type. The feature is subtle, as it'll only kick in after you type a word and pause for a short moment. As you can see on the screenshot below, the autocorrect suggestions will make way to potential synonyms for the word you just typed. You can also tap another word in the sentence to review recommended substitutes.
The feature has already rolled out in the latest Android and iOS versions that were released today. To turn it on or off, head to the Grammarly settings and activate Synonyms. That's it.
The functionality seems quite handy, but it's probably not where I'd need it the most — I wish Apple could do that with the Touch Bar suggestions instead. It could still be a fun way to learn new words and improve your vocabulary, and hopefully reduce the number of "h r u 2day" messages I sometimes receive.
Press Release
Grammarly’s Mobile Synonyms Help You Find the Perfect Word on the Go
Writing on your phone often means writing on the go. It means typing fast, maybe while doing something else at the same time—but it doesn’t have to mean sloppy writing. You might already know that Grammarly’s mobile keyboard makes it easy to compose high-quality, mistake-free text even when you’re on the move. Today we’re enhancing the experience, introducing something new . . . and fresh, and different, and distinctive, and notable.
Synonyms are coming to the Grammarly Keyboard!
Next time you’re typing away with the Grammarly Keyboard, stop—no, not stop . . . halt? No, pause! That’s the word we’re looking for—pause for a moment to see a list of synonyms for the word you just typed. Multiple options for alternative words will appear along the top of your keyboard. If you’d like to see synonyms for a word you typed earlier, just move your cursor and the suggestions will change accordingly. It’s a terrific (and convenient) way to diversify your vocabulary and possibly even discover new words. After all, sometimes a few well-chosen words can transform a bland message into an exciting one.
To turn the Grammarly Keyboard’s synonym feature on and off, open up Grammarly’s companion app on your phone. Navigate to Grammarly Settings and tap the switch next to Synonyms.
We think it’s pretty awesome. Great? Grand? No, we think it’s magnificent, and we hope you do, too. A word of warning though—scrolling through those synonyms can be awfully intriguing fascinating engrossing. Make sure you don’t forget to actually send that text!
