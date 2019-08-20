Nest is the market leader when it comes to thermostats, thanks to their reliability, ease of use, and pleasing aesthetics. If you were thinking of getting one and weren't ready to take the plunge, now is a good time to do so. Thanks to a Best Buy offer, you can save $70 on a Nest thermostat plus temperature sensor bundle, which comes with a free Google Home Mini.

When bought separately, the learning thermostat itself costs about $250, the temperature sensor another $39, and the Google Home Mini $29, reaching a whopping $318, while you're only paying $200 for the same items thanks to this deal.

The Home Mini is obviously useful to control the thermostat hand-free, but can also play music and answer everyday questions. The additional temperature sensor helps monitor the temperature in other rooms, to make sure you achieve the same level of comfort across your house.

To take advantage of this deal, you'll need a free My Best Buy membership, which is well worth signing up for. The offer is valid until Aug 25 for both online and in-store purchases. For the latter, you'll have to print a coupon prior to your visit to enjoy the member-exclusive discount. When buying on the site, make sure you tick "Apply Offer" after clicking Shop Now for the markdown to be reflected in your cart.