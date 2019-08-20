If you want a pair of truly wireless earbuds that can withstand the elements, EarFun has you covered. The EarFun Free earbuds are comfortable, IPX7 waterproof, and have 30 hours of play time with the included case — and we've partnered with EarFun to give away 12 of them! We also have a coupon code that takes 15% off the usual price, if you want a pair right now.

The EarFun Free has everything you would expect from wireless earbuds, and they're a great AirPods alternative. The buds have a snug and comfortable fit, they support Bluetooth 5.0 for a stronger connection, and they have 6mm graphene drivers for great sound quality. You can also activate the voice assistant on your phone (be it Google Assistant or Siri) with just a tap.

Weatherproofing is one of the main focuses for the EarFun Free. Both buds are IPX7 wateproof, so they can hold up to water and sweat without issue. EarFun is using a unique water-tight covering that doesn't wear off after a few months, unlike many other popular wireless earbuds.

Not only are the earbuds wireless, but the case is too — you can place the earbud case on top of any Qi wireless charger to power up. Of course, you can use the Type-C port for charging as well, but that's not nearly as fun.

We're giving away 12 pairs in this contest, but if you want a pair right now, we also have an exclusive coupon code that drops the total price to just $42.49. When you buy the EarFun Free earbuds on Amazon, enter code EARFUNTW at checkout to get the discount. Please note that the code only works on the US Amazon site.

The contest will run from August 17th, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on August 20th, 2019. 12 winners will be selected, and each winner will receive one set of EarFun Free wireless earbuds.

The contest is open to all countries. Good luck!

