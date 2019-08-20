Soundcore is mostly known for its affordable audio products, but the brand also builds the more premium Model Zero speaker, which has very respectable features. Given it's a higher-end product, it cost about $200 when it came out, which could have seemed steep for a brand that's traditionally focused on mid-range accessories. However, thanks to an $81 price drop, the Model Zero is a great option if you're looking for a top-quality portable speaker at a reasonable price.

First and foremost, the Model Zero sounds fantastic, which is quite impressive given its small size. Build quality also feels premium, which is what you'd expect when paying this price for a speaker. Its design is a little unusual, though, and I have to admit it looks like a kettlebell to me, but it's a matter of personal taste.



Thanks to its 3,350 mAh battery, the speaker can play music for up to 10 hours, which is more than enough to keep your outdoor parties going. Unfortunately, it's powered up by a non-standard barrel-style charger, meaning you won't be able to use your phone's cable to fill it up. Lastly, its IPX5 rating means it can resist water splashes, but you should definitely avoid showering or swimming with it — in case that would have crossed your mind for some weird reason.

I recommend checking out our full review to get a better idea of what the Model Zero is worth and why we think it's a good deal.