As 8K TVs inch ever closer to the mainstream, 4K sets continue to plummet in price. TCL's affordable 4-Series Roku TVs might not be the flashiest option in this product segment, but they pack just as many pixels as pricier units, and Roku is one of the better built-in app suites — and right now, they're cheaper still, starting at just $199.99.

Your 200 bucks will net you a 43-inch 4K set. It's been going for about $230 for the past few weeks, so you're saving $30. If you're in the market for a larger screen, the 55-incher is only $100 more at $299.99. That's also $30 off the street price.

Both sizes are HDR10-compatible and have three HDMI ports, so you're not missing out on features if you prefer the smaller model. If your interest is piqued, don't wait around too long — the 50-inch model was also on sale, but it's since sold out. You may not have long to snag the remaining sizes.

