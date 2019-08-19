Google's cloud gaming service, Stadia, begins trialing in November — you'll need to buy a $130 Founder's Edition kit to get access — and is expected to expand to the general audience sometime in 2020. So far, 30 games have been announced for the early roster and we expect more of them to pop up as we go along this year. It can be a little hard to keep track of things, so we've got you covered with a handy list of all the titles that have been announced for Stadia.
Much like any other console or platform, Google requires players on its free tier, Stadia Base, to buy all of their games. At $10 per month, Stadia Pro grants subscribers access to the occasional free game as well as discounts to many other titles, so keep that in mind. You may also expect publisher subscriptions like Ubisoft's Uplay+ to work with Stadia after its official launch. You can learn more about Stadia through our stories here and here.
We'll be updating the following list frequently until when Stadia Base launches, so you might want to append a bookmark to this page to track progress. Each title will have links to the game's Twitter account or/in addition to its Stadia announcement post if applicable:
-
- Initial Release: October 25, 2016 ($60)
- Stadia Release: TBA
-
- Initial Release: November 22, 2019 ($60)
- Stadia Release: TBA
-
- Initial Release: July 26, 2019 ($30)
- Stadia Release: TBA
-
-
Initial Release: September 6, 2017 ($60)
- Stadia Release: November 2019 (Launch: all expansions included with Founder's Edition kit for $130)
-
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Initial Release: March 26, 2019 ($20)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Baldur's Gate III: The Black Hound
- Initial Release: "when it's ready"
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Metro Exodus
- Initial Release: February 15, 2019 ($60)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Thumper
- Initial Release: October 10, 2016 ($20)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- GRID
- Initial Release: September 13, 2019
- Stadia Release: TBA
- SAMURAI SHODOWN
- Initial Release: June 25, 2019
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Football Manager 2020
- Initial Release: TBA (More news from August)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Get Packed
- Stadia Release: Exclusive, sometime in 2020
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Initial Release: April 4, 2014 ($60)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- The Crew 2
- Initial Release: June 29, 2018 ($60)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- The Division 2
- Initial Release: March 15, 2019 ($60)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Initial Release: October 5, 2018 ($60)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Initial Release: October 4, 2019 ($60)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Trials Rising
- Initial Release: February 26, 2019 ($25)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- NBA 2K
- No details from 2K have been suggested about the Stadia release.
- Borderlands 3
- Initial Release: September 13, 2019 ($60)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Farming Simulator 19
- Initial Release: November 19, 2018 ($35)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Initial Release: April 23, 2019 ($60)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Rage 2
- Initial Release: May 14, 2019 ($60)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- FINAL FANTASY XV
- Initial Release: November 29, 2016 ($60)
- Stadia Release: November 2019 (Launch)
- Gylt
- Initial Release: TBA
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Tomb Raider Trilogy
- Initial Release: March 22, 2011 ($40)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Darksiders Genesis
- Initial Release: TBA at Gamescom 2019 (from August 20)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Just Dance 2020
- Initial Release: November 5, 2019 ($40)
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Watch Dogs Legion (New)
- Initial Release: March 6, 2020 ($60)
- Stadia Release: March 6, 2020 (presumably)
- Marvel's Avengers (New)
- Initial Release: May 15, 2020 ($60)
- Stadia Release: May 15, 2020
Stadia Connect: Gamescom
Here are the latest titles announced at the Stadia Connect event during Gamescom:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Initial Release: April 16, 2020 ($60)
- Stadia Release: April 16, 2020 (presumably)
- Kine
- Initial Release: TBA
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Initial Release: Spring 2020
- Stadia Release: Spring 2020
- Windjammers 2
- Initial Release: "2019"
- Stadia Release: "2019" (presumably)
- Destroy All Humans (Remastered)
- Initial Release: June 21, 2005
- Stadia Release: 2020 (presumably)
- Superhot
- Initial Release: February 25, 2016
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
- Initial Release: July 5, 2019 (installment)
- Stadia Release: TBA
Comments