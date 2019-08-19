It's almost time to go back to school, and what better way to make sure you're on time than a brand new smartwatch. Thanks to this deal on Mobvoi's smartwatches, you can save between 15 to 20% on four models, which range from $136 to $250 depending on your needs.

The range includes the E2 and S2 models, which are the most affordable and designed with fitness in mind. They both have built-in GPS capability and heart rate monitors. The S2 is more rugged thanks to its MIL-STD 810G rating and built with extreme outdoor sports in mind. The two devices feature proactive fitness tracking, which automatically starts recording activity based on your activity, without the need to manually touch your watch. Lastly, they're both water-resistant up to 50 meters underwater.

The C2 is more stylish and adds NFC payments to the package. It's also water-resistant thanks to its IP68 rating but only in shallow water. It's still capable of tracking your workouts, though, thanks to its GPS and heart rate trackers. Lastly, if you're looking for a top-notch watch, the Pro is what you need. It builds upon the C2's features and features Mobvoi's famous layered display technology. Thanks to separate LCD and OLED panels, it can switch between Essential and Smart modes. As its name may suggest, the first is designed to display only basic information to save battery life, which can reach up to 30 days.

All four devices are marked down until the 28th of August on Amazon's and Movboi's sites, so there's no need to rush to buy yours. Simply use the links below to make your purchase. When buying on Amazon, make sure to apply the clip coupon before checking out to enjoy the discount. If you're purchasing on Mobvoi's site, use coupon codes BackToSchool for the Pro and C2 or BackToSchoolUS for the S2 and E2.