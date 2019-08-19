A Facebook post from the official PAYDAY: Crime War account announced the US beta access last Friday, and specifically mentions that this access will only be around for a limited time. There's no word when this beta will end, so if you're curious how the game plays and happen live in the US, you'll want to jump in as soon as possible. What's odd about this info is that there's an earlier Facebook post that mentions this limited beta is a closed beta (which generally means you need an invite), though, from the looks of it, anyone in the US should be able to play today by installing the game.
It's also clear that Sweden, Finland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, and Canada should be able to get in on the fun since the game was recently soft-launched in those regions earlier this month. Sadly it would appear that Russia has been left out of the fun due to unforeseen circumstances, so hopefully, the game will land in this region soon.
Honestly, I can't say that I'm excited about the upcoming release of PAYDAY: Crime War since I now know how it will be monetized. I'm never a fan of egregious monetization, even when it's wrapped up in a familiar AAA package, so despite the classic cops and robbers gameplay, it's clear that PAYDAY: Crime War will exist as a shallow cash-grab designed to squeeze as much money out of its player base as possible. If that's something that won't bother you, feel free to install the beta/early-access from the Play Store widget below.
