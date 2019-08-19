The LineageOS project just keeps on trucking. Since the last time we covered the most popular custom ROM around, it has added six more phones to the device roster, including the original Razer Phone and the Asus Zenfone 6.

Without further ado, here are all the newly-supported phones, all of which have LineageOS 16 builds (based on Android 9 Pie):

Samsung Galaxy S4 Value Edition (GT-I9515/L) (jfvelte)

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) (a3xelte)

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) (a5xelte)

Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo (s5neolte)

Razer Phone (cheryl)

Asus Zenfone 6 (ZS630KL) (I01WD)

The Razer Phone and Zenfone 6 were just added yesterday, so builds aren't available yet for those phones. It's also nice to see more older phones get LineageOS 16 — the Galaxy S4 'Value Edition' is over five years old.

As a side note, it's not often that I see code commits that make me genuinely laugh, but a Lineage developer left the caption "Epic gamer moment" for the commit that enabled Razer Phone builds. Let's hope the Razer Phone doesn't have thermal issues, or we could have a heated gaming moment on our hands.