Google is working on resolving a Gmail outage. The disruption was first acknowledged at 11:53 a.m. PDT.

Users reported that they could not authenticate their Google credentials to access their accounts.

Hi Tiffany. Thanks for reporting. We are aware of this issue and are working on a fix. We appreciate your patience! — Gmail (@gmail) August 19, 2019

In an update at 12:32 p.m., the company told users the following:

Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. Users may experience issues signing into all Google services via OAuth or Chrome devices. Users who are already signed in should not be affected.

That means users may continue to have trouble logging in if they are not already.

Earlier this year, Google users suffered a massive across multiple services including Gmail and Drive.