Summer is almost over, but you've worked so hard to build that beach body of yours, it would be a shame to destroy it as soon as you put some clothes back on. Thankfully, Fitbit's Inspire HR tracker has just dropped to $80 to help you keep track of your workouts all year long.

The Inspire HR has a touchscreen display and can track your activity, sleep, and heart rate. It's also swim-proof, so you'll be able to use it at the pool to monitor your laps. It can also connect to your phone's GPS to track your pace and distance in real time. Lastly, its five-day battery life means you won't have to remember to charge it every day.

The offer is valid on all colors, namely black, white, and lilac. The products are already marked down on Amazon, so there's no need to apply a coupon code to enjoy the discount. Just in case you're looking for something simpler and don't need heart rate tracking, the standard Inspire costs $10 less, but the price difference is so small I'd recommend going for the HR version.