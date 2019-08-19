Disney+, the company's announced premium subscription service, now has launch dates in five countries and distribution agreements with major over-the-top platforms. And if you don't live in the United States, we now know what you'll be paying per month in your region.
Disney has been working for the past few years to form a premium streaming service after years of participating in the joint network partnership streaming service Hulu — it now stands as the controlling stakeholder and operator in the venture.
After acquiring 21st Century Fox, it announced in November that Disney+ would include original series from franchises in the Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic families — 15 projects have been announced so far. The library also includes all 30 seasons of The Simpsons. Pricing was placed at $7 a month or $70 annually, undercutting players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
But we didn't know about when the company would push this service out to consumers along with where else in the world would go. Now, we do: Disney+ will launch in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands on November 12 while Australia and New Zealand will get it on November 19.
Here's what people will pay in those regions:
- Canada: $9 monthly / $90 annually
- Netherlands: 7 Euros monthly / 70 Euros annually
- Australia: $9 monthly / $90 annually
- New Zealand: $10 monthly / $100 annually
In the U.S., Disney+ will also be available as part of a bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu for $13 a month.
Disney+ will be available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Roku devices — this list notably excludes Amazon Fire TV devices. Users will be able to download as much content as they want to watch offline.
Comcast also has plans to create its own streaming service featuring assets from NBC and Universal.
