











Every few weeks, Google updates its ARCore support list with new devices. This time around, Google's added the two new LG flagship phones — the G8 and the V50 — as well as four iPad models and the iPhone XR.

Without further ado, here are the new additions:

LG G8 ThinQ

LG V50 ThinQ

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPad Air 3rd Generation

Apple iPad mini 5th Generation

Apple 12.9-in. iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

Apple 11-in. iPad Pro

It's not surprising to see the newest LG flagships make the list. As for the iOS devices, the XS and XS Max were already supported, so the addition of the XR rounds out ARCore for the current iPhone lineup. Those of you with the newer iPads will be happy to see that there are now ten on the list.