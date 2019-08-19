Another week is here, summer keeps trucking along, and I have a large list of app sales for y'all. Today's roundup is certainly a heavy hitter in terms of sheer size, though it only contains a few things of note.

Free

Apps

  1. Kids Safe Web Browser $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Just Notepad Pro - Simple Notepad w/ File Browser $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Hotword Changer+ $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Eevee for ANeko (ANeko Skin) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Text Analyzer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. Ding Dong XL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Learn Mandarin - HSK Hero Pro $18.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Tower Builder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Descent: Death Valley $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Doors & Rooms: Perfect Escape $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Gorodki $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. The Lost Lands:Dinosaur Hunter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. 2 Player Quiz Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. AFK Heroes $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Taxi Driver 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Tropical Ocean 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
  2. Heatwave - Hot tie-dye icon pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. OneUI Circle Icon Pack - S10 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. ONE UI DARK Icon Pack : S10 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Paper Windmills 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Black Cylinder - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Supercons Dark - The Superhero Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. PIXEL FLUO - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Iconix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Oval - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Fast Burst Camera $3.72 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 hours
  2. Melody Sense Player - Powered by hand gestures $13.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Freehand Pen Premium $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Hockey Manager $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Reminder Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Food Diary - ServedUp $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Screenshot Pro 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Astrolapp Live Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. iDickens: Ghost Stories. Immersive Experience $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Learn French from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Learn German from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Learn Spanish from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Global War Simulation Strategy War Game Premium $5.00 -> $3.50; Sale ends in 2 hours
  2. Jungle Collapse 2 PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Hovercraft Shifter Endless Racer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Type II: Hardcore 3D FPS with TD elements $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. 911 Operator $6.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Eternal Journey $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Farm Frenzy 3: Ice Domain $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Farm Simulator: Hay Tycoon Premium $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Motor Town:Soul of the Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Stray Souls: Dollhouse Story. Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Please Don't Touch Anything 3D $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Please, Don't Touch Anything VR $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. The Slimeking's Tower (No ads) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. US Train Driver Simulator Full $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. You are Hope $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Homo Machina $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Nice Bowling $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Slaughter $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Stratego Single Player $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Stratego Multiplayer Premium $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Type:Rider $3.41 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Vandals $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Viewport - The Game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Football Manager 2019 Mobile $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. What Lies Underground - A Puzzle Adventure $3.49 -> $1.75; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. YKP 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. YKP 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. CRISPY HD - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days