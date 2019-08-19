Article Contents
Another week is here, summer keeps trucking along, and I have a large list of app sales for y'all. Today's roundup is certainly a heavy hitter in terms of sheer size, though it only contains a few things of note.
Free
Apps
- Kids Safe Web Browser $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Just Notepad Pro - Simple Notepad w/ File Browser $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hotword Changer+ $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Eevee for ANeko (ANeko Skin) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Text Analyzer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Ding Dong XL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Learn Mandarin - HSK Hero Pro $18.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tower Builder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Descent: Death Valley $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Doors & Rooms: Perfect Escape $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gorodki $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Lost Lands:Dinosaur Hunter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 2 Player Quiz Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- AFK Heroes $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Taxi Driver 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Tropical Ocean 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Heatwave - Hot tie-dye icon pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- OneUI Circle Icon Pack - S10 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- ONE UI DARK Icon Pack : S10 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Paper Windmills 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Black Cylinder - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Supercons Dark - The Superhero Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- PIXEL FLUO - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Iconix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oval - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Fast Burst Camera $3.72 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Melody Sense Player - Powered by hand gestures $13.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Freehand Pen Premium $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hockey Manager $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Reminder Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Food Diary - ServedUp $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Screenshot Pro 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Astrolapp Live Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iDickens: Ghost Stories. Immersive Experience $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn French from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn German from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Spanish from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Global War Simulation Strategy War Game Premium $5.00 -> $3.50; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Jungle Collapse 2 PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hovercraft Shifter Endless Racer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Type II: Hardcore 3D FPS with TD elements $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Eternal Journey $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Farm Frenzy 3: Ice Domain $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Farm Simulator: Hay Tycoon Premium $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Motor Town:Soul of the Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stray Souls: Dollhouse Story. Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Please Don't Touch Anything 3D $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Please, Don't Touch Anything VR $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Slimeking's Tower (No ads) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- US Train Driver Simulator Full $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- You are Hope $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Homo Machina $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nice Bowling $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slaughter $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stratego Single Player $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stratego Multiplayer Premium $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Type:Rider $3.41 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vandals $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Viewport - The Game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Football Manager 2019 Mobile $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- What Lies Underground - A Puzzle Adventure $3.49 -> $1.75; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- YKP 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- YKP 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- CRISPY HD - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments