Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a unique take on the game of chess, a beautiful 2D platformer published by Devolver Digital, and sequel to the totalitarian spy game Beholder. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Games

Chessplode

Chessplode is a fantastic take on the classic chess formula that adds in explosions for a much more enjoyable game that can be played in short bursts. You'll get to move your pieces as you normally would, but whenever you capture an opponent's piece, all the pieces that are aligned with that square will also explode, including your own. This adds an extra layer of strategy to the game that also speeds things up exponentially. There's even a level editor included for those that would like to design their own levels to share and play with their friends.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Witcheye

Witcheye is a new platformer published by Devolver Digital, and it exudes the best features from the classic platformers of our youth. You can expect beautiful 2D pixel-based graphics, over fifty levels to explore, and since this is a premium release, you won't have to worry about any pesky advertisements or in-app purchases. What you see is what you get, and what you get is a quality platformer.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Do Not Feed The Monkeys

Do Not Feed The Monkeys is labeled as a voyeur simulator where you'll observe the lives of caged monkeys to then carefully analyze the information obtained from this task. This is a port, as the game has been available on PC since 2018, which means we know the game will take about four hours to beat. Reviews are mostly positive, and from what I've played, the Android version is an acceptable port that performs admirably.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Beholder 2

Beholder 2 is the sequel to the original totalitarian spy game Beholder, but unlike the original , this time around you'll play the part of a department officer within the Ministry of the totalitarian state. Your goal is to become Prime Minister, but of course, this won't come easy since there will be a lot of difficult choices to make as you rise through the ranks of the Ministry. So will you choose to be a responsible bureaucrat, or will you choose the path of least resistance to become a hardline realist willing to destroy anyone that holds you back? Luckily, if you'd like to check the game out without plunking down $7.99, there's also a demo available on the Play Store

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Sole Light

Sole Light is an isometric puzzle game that plays a lot like the classic title Sokoban. Of course, you can expect better art, and some relaxing tunes, not to mention an intriguing gameplay setup where you get to control a few clones to solve the game's many sliding-block puzzles. This is an early-access release, which means it's not monetized yet, so if you wish to play without any advertisements or in-app purchases, you should do so soon.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Captain We Have а Problem

Captain We Have а Problem looks a lot like of Devolver Digital's The Reign series of games, and the gameplay is pretty similar too. You'll get to pilot and command the crew of a starship, and as the story moves forward, decisions will have to be made. Two choices are always available, and it will be up to you to choose the correct options, or everyone dies. The thing is, death is a mechanic of the game, and so your journey isn't over the first time death comes knocking. Just keep in mind that this is an early-access release, and that monetization may be coming at a later date.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Idle Magic

Idle Magic offers a simple castle defense setup for its casual idle-based gameplay. Just like every other idle/defense game on the Play Store, you'll have to build up your castle while combining your troops to not only increasingly grow your numbers, but improve your defense and offense in order to guarantee success.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

SARKWO

SARKWO is an interesting minimal puzzle game where the player is tasked with sliding marbles along a set path in order to push each marble to its matching goal. As you can imagine, this task will grow more and more difficult as you advance, so make sure to bring your thinking cap since the later stages can be very challenging.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Escape Funky Island

Escape Funky Island comes from Snapbreak, the same publisher behind the many Faraway escape the room titles on the Play Store. Escape Funky Island is also an escape the room game, but it forgoes the pleasant 3D graphics of Faraway for something that looks a lot closer to the many 2D hidden object games available on Android. Luckily Escape Funky Island's puzzle-filled gameplay holds up, which is the core focus of the title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Swing Rider

Swing Rider is the latest casual release from VOODOO, and yes it contains a boatload of advertisements, but you can remove them through a single in-app purchase. The gameplay resembles that of an endless runner, but luckily there's a swinging mechanic that allows you to navigate the game as if you were Spider-Man, which adds some thrills to its basic endless runner setup.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

LAST BATTLE - Fruit vs Bullet

LAST BATTLE - Fruit vs Bullet is a gorgeous game that offers charming cartoon graphics that look great in action. The gameplay mixes an endless runner with an arcade shooter. It will be your job to shoot the giant radioactive fruit monsters floating above your vehicle as you collect the many coins they drop when attacked. These coins will then be useful for upgrading your weapons to ensure even greater destruction as you advance through the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Yora Adventures

If you've always wanted to jump into a tabletop role-playing game but felt there was just too much to take in to enjoy yourself, you're going to want to check out Yora Adventures. This app does all of the hard work for you, and all you'll have to do is create your hero in the game's character creator, and then it's off to the races to jump into any of the many campaigns available in the app. Just keep in mind that most of these adventures will cost you a few bucks, though there are free demos available so you won't have to purchase them blind.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

FNaF 6: Pizzeria Simulator

For some reason, the Five Nights at Freddy's series has been a huge success, and so the ridiculously titled FNaF 6: Pizzeria Simulator is the sixth and latest release in the franchise. This time around you're in charge of a pizza shop (kids like pizza, right), so expect a heavy dose of traditional simulation gameplay where you'll get to grow your own business, but of course there's a horrific twist to this plot, which is why you can also expect plenty of the familiar jump scares the series is famous for.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Bullet Hell Monday Black

Bullet Hell Monday Black has been on my radar for the past few weeks, and now that it's here there's no doubt that this is an exquisite bullet-hell shooter. You'll have two weapons at your disposal, plus six separate types of special attacks, and your choice of four difficulty settings. The music is absolutely fantastic, and the redesigned stages look much better than the original offering from 2017 . Honestly, if you're a fan of shoot 'em ups, Bullet Hell Monday Black is a great choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $6.99

Banana Kong Blast

If you're a fan of the Donkey Kong Country series from Nintendo, then FDG Entertainment's Banana Kong Blast should look extremely familiar. Honestly, I'm surprised it has taken this long for an enterprising dev to clone the familiar barrel-shooting platforming gameplay the DKC series is known for. So if you've been waiting for a quality clone, now's your chance to get in on the fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $6.99

Infinite Knights Classic

Infinite Knights Classic is a standard free-to-play turn-based RPG, so it, of course, contains an auto-mode as well as a few kingdom-builder aspects. Your job, should you choose to take it, is that of an adventurer diving the depths of dungeons in search of loot that will ultimately help you build your forces and save the kingdom.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Army Clash

Large-format battle simulation games have been growing in popularity on PC, so it makes sense that mobile developers would want to capitalize on this trend. VOODOO is the latest dev to jump into the genre head first with its recently released Army Clash, so it will be up to you to create your formation and grow your army in order to take on the game's many opponents.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $15.99

Pocket Run Pool

Pocket Run Pool comes from the creator of Really Bad Chess and Flipflop Solitaire, two exceptional takes on classic games. This title continues the trend of updating familiar gameplay with new mechanics to create something original. Each round plays out like a classic game of 8-ball, but the thing is, certain pockets are worth more points than others, and so you'll want to shoot for the highest score possible, as that's the true goal of the game. So if you're a leaderboard chaser and enjoy the game of pool, this is indeed the title for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Card Wizard

Card Wizard is the latest release from 111%, and it will be your job to defeat the legion of evil by utilizing the cards on the board. As you explore dungeons in search of your many enemies, you'll also collect spells, and you can even upgrade your equipment as you delve the dungeon's depths. There's a lot to explore, so don't let the simple graphics fool you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $49.99

RWBY: Crystal Match

Rooster Teeth's anime RWBY is a rather popular property in the US, so it makes sense that Crunchyroll and Rooster Teeth would capitalize on this achievement with a casual match-3 mobile game themed around the show. While we tend to avoid match-3 games around these parts, since this release comes from some of the more prominent names in the US anime scene, I figured I'd give it a pass, though it would appear fans haven't been as kind in their Play Store reviews.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Warhammer Combat Cards - 40K Edition Card Battle

Apparently, Warhammer Combat Cards landed on the Play Store recently, and it would appear that fans of the Warhammer series are none too pleased with the game. This is a card battle game, and of course, it's stuffed to the brim with questionable monetization, which isn't surprising, though disappointing all the same. Current reviews are tearing the game to pieces, and while this is a release for a significant brand, it would appear it exists as a lazy cash grab. You have been warned.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Cube Blast: Match

These rotating tower block destruction games are nothing new at this point, though it is interesting to see isTom Games jumping on the familiar formula. It will be your job to break the bricks in the tower by shooting them, kind of like a 3D version of Candy Crush. Of course, the game is packed with in-app purchases, thus continuing the comparison to similarly monetized match-3 games.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

Blades Tale

Blades Tale is the latest generic no-name MMO on the Play Store that's packed to the brim with in-app purchases, and just like every other free-to-play MMORPG on the Play Store, you can expect auto-pathing and auto-attacks, not to mention a menu filled with even more menus where you'll micromanage the constant flow of notifications and rewards as the game plays itself.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $199.99

