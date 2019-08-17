Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have the official guild management app for Electronic Art's looter-shooter Anthem, a new release from Ubiquiti that allows users to connect to their AmpliFi Router when away from home, and an excellent camping app that's great for discovering new campgrounds. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last two weeks.

Apps

Anthem App

Electronic Arts recently released an official guild management app on Android, and while the game Anthem clearly isn't doing all that well, I'm sure there are a few people out there that will appreciate an app that makes it easy to group up and chat when away from the game. As it stands, the app may have a few sign-in issues as well as a problem with spaces in guild names, but I suppose an unpolished release isn't much of a surprise from the likes of EA.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Hipcamp Camping App: Tent, RV, Cabin Campgrounds

Hipcamp Camping App is a nifty tool for searching out and booking campsites. So if you're the outdoors type and have had trouble finding quality campgrounds, Hipcamp offers user reviews and photos so that you can easily make an informed choice. So if you're the sort that loves the outdoors and are looking for a new campsite to visit before the summer is over, Hipcamp Camping App is here to help.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

BERN: Official Bernie Sanders 2020 App

I'm of the mind that when writing for a tech enthusiast site, it's usually best to stay as neutral as possible when discussing politics. This is why I'm simply here to let our readers know that there's an official Bernie Sanders campaign app available on the Play Store and that it's useful for finding and hosting campaign events as well as exploring any issues that the campaign faces.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Expenses: Simple Tracker

Expenses: Simple Tracker offers precisely what its title implies. This is a simple finance tracking app that just so happens to be completely free to use. The UI is rather minimal, but that doesn't mean the app lacks features. Whether you want to keep track of all funds going out, or simply want to track what your checking account expenses, you can, and you can even do this when you are offline, which makes this app an excellent choice for all of you commuters out there.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

dote

If you're a big spender on some of the better-known names in the fashion industry, then you're going to love dote. Much like the website, this app brings all of the stores you love to one central location where you can easily compare styles, prices, and deals. This setup should also save the user some time since they won't have to sign up for a bunch of individual store accounts when using the dote app or website.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Ship - Dating Made Fun Again

Ship - Dating Made Fun Again is a new dating app, and it, of course, sports a gimmick, much like many of its competitors. Ship uses crowdsourcing as a way to connect potential partners. So first you'll have to sucker a bunch of friends to join this service (an ingenious idea, really), and then they'll get to choose your dates for you, which honestly sounds like a terrible idea that passes on all of the hard work on to your mates. I mean, have we really reached the point that people are now too lazy to find their own dates?

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

AmpliFi Teleport

AmpliFi Teleport is a free app that comes from Ubiquiti, and it can connect to your AmpliFi Router when out of the house to ensure a secure connection. You'll first have to generate a code through the AmpliFi Wi-Fi app, to then enter said code into AmpliFi Teleport, and once that's done you'll be able to connect to your home router from anywhere that you can receive a data connection.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Edison

Edison is a new business communication tool from T-Mobile. It would appear that many carriers have released similar apps in the last year, and while I'm not too sure why a company would pay T-Mobile over the many established business communication services currently available, there's probably some juicy incentives from T-Mobile that make it worthwhile.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Digital Screeners

Digital Screeners is a streaming app from Fox that's apparently invite-only for now. If you've been invited, this means you can stream and preview films and TV content on your Android devices, directly through this app. Sadly I'm not too sure why the app is invite-only since there's very little information offered on Fox's sites, not to mention a lack of detail in the app's Play Store description.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

System software for Xperia Touch and Xperia Hello!

System software for Xperia Touch and Xperia Hello is just that, software for two of Sony's products, a projector and robotic assistant. By listing this app on the Play Store it means that Sony has made it possible to update these devices with ease, but of course, if you don't own either of these products, you can skip this listing.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

