Life doesn’t stand still, and neither should you. Luckily, we’re giving you a way to capture more of what matters. Meet motorola one action, the newest device in the motorola one family that lets you capture your world on the go and see it on the big screen.

With motorola one action’s industry-first ultra wide action camera1, you can shoot video in landscape format while still holding your phone vertically.2 Your videos will be accompanied by beautiful pictures thanks to motorola one action’s triple camera system. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) you can watch your story unfold on the breathtaking 21:9 CinemaVision display, all in an elegant design that is extremely easy to hold and use with one hand.

three cameras. endless action.

The camera meant for people on the go is finally here. motorola one action’s triple camera setup features an industry-first 117º ultra-wide action video camera1 so you can record thrilling videos that fit four times more in the frame.2

Through a unique combination of hardware and software innovation we’ve made it possible to finally film amazing ultra-wide video while holding the phone more naturally in a vertical position. And when you play it back horizontally, you can relive all your action packed memories in full screen. Enhanced Video Stabilization keeps things smooth, so shaky clips are now a thing of the past. Last but definitely not least, 2.0µm Quad Pixel technology delivers four times more light sensitivity for sharper, brighter videos in any situation.

The main 12 MP camera features phase detection autofocus (PDAF) to bring your subject into focus in the blink of an eye. While 1.25µm pixels and a f/1.8 aperture help capture more light for brighter photos. Plus, the 5 MP depth camera makes it simple to add a natural blur effect to your photo and go back and adjust intensity or the area of focus post capture for the perfect portrait shot. And included moto AI features like shot optimization, smart composition and auto smile capture4 make it easier than ever to shoot like a pro.

cinematic view in your pocket

Shoot your video then sit back and watch the action unfold. With a 6.3” CinemaVision (21:9) Full HD+ display, you can bring your shots to life on an ultra-wide cinematic display that stretches from edge to edge. Not to mention you can watch your favorite movies in their original ultrawide format on the gorgeous, cinematic screen they deserve. Plus, the 21:9 aspect ratio on motorola one action allows you to scroll less and see more while still allowing for comfortable one-handed use.

smart from the start

motorola one action comes equipped with advanced camera features powered by the deep learning capabilities of the octa-core processor. And forget about running out of space for your pictures – with 128 GB of storage on the phone, and the ability to add 512 GB with a microSD card, there’s plenty of room to keep all life’s moments.6 motorola one action also uses Universal Flash Storage (UFS), so you’ll enjoy ultra responsive performance. UFS gives you ultra fast performance and seamless multitasking capability in one powerful device.

power through your day

The 3500 mAh battery gives you a day of power on a single charge.3 You can watch 11 hours of movies as you fly across the continent — and back again — listen to your favorite playlists for 47 hours, or just take comfort knowing you have six-and-a-half days of standby time waiting for you.3

helpful innovations from Google

Whether you’re using the Google Assistant to get things done or finding your balance with Digital Wellbeing, helpful innovations from Google make it possible. Do it all while knowing your phone is running as securely and smoothly as ever thanks to Android One.5

Plus, motorola one action has the Moto Experiences you love, including Moto Actions to make everyday interactions easier by twisting your wrist to open the camera, chopping down twice to turn on the flashlight or navigating using the newly redesigned One Button Nav. Moto Display, lets you quickly preview notifications and updates to see what’s going on without unlocking your phone.

pricing and availability

motorola one action will be available starting August 16, 2019 in Brazil, Mexico and various European countries beginning at €259. It will roll out in the coming month in countries in Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. motorola one action is coming to the U.S. universally unlocked and Canada in early October.

Check with your local PR rep for exact timing, availability, and pricing by market. Images can be found here (you agree to our license terms when downloading images or video).

legal disclaimers

Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Android and Android One area trademarks of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1 Dedicated 2.0μm quad pixel video camera fixed to capture 117° in a vertical position with horizontal playback.

2 Compared to the measured area of the main 78° (FOV) camera in the same aspect ratio.

3 Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

4 Auto smile capture can recognize up to 5 faces/people in the same frame.

5 Android One platform in Latin America and Europe, excluding Russia. The phone initially launched in Latin America and Europe on Android 9 Pie, and will receive OS upgrades to Android Q and Android R; security updates will be provided for three years from the initial global launch date of August 2019.

6 Available user storage is less due to preloaded software, and is subject to change without notice due to software updates. Supports up to 512GB microSD card, microSD cards sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card.