The Lenovo Smart Display was the first Google Assistant screen, but with how cheap Google's own Nest Hub has become these days, there haven't been many reasons to go with the Lenovo model. Today, not only has the Lenovo Smart Display dropped to $90, but the company is also throwing in two smart plugs to sweeten the deal.

If you're not familiar with it, the Lenovo Smart Display runs the same Android Things-based operating system as all other third-party smart displays. It can answer questions, play videos from YouTube, stream music from a handful of services, manage your calendar, set reminders, and more. It also functions as a Chromecast, so you can Cast content to it from your phone (except Netflix because of its weird certification rules). You can find our full review here, but keep in mind some features have been added since that was written, like home tiles and improvements to smart device controls.

The main advantage over Google's own Nest Hub is the front-facing speaker with deeper bass and the front-facing camera for Duo calls. While the Lenovo model does lack a few minor features compared to the Nest Hub, like advanced options for dimming the screen, they both function 95% the same.

Lenovo is also throwing in two of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs, so you can start controlling some of your lamps or other fixtures with voice commands.