How much time do you spend in bed every night with one of your arms up in the air holding a glowing rectangle? Yeah, that ain't good. You probably need something pretty smart on your side table. Well, we know a couple places who want to sell you a Lenovo Smart Clock and they can do it for $30 off today.

We've reviewed this lightweight smart display with Google Assistant earlier this summer and it gives you what a Google Home Mini can do — schedule routines, ask for a whole bunch of information, play music and podcasts, stuff like that — with the bonus of a little visual interface through Android Things OS. With a low-res 4-inch touch display, you also get some nice clock designs as well.

The Lenovo Smart Clock has gone on sale for $20 off recently, but Best Buy and Lenovo itself are now digging just a bit deeper with a $30 discount, pricing the device at just $50. If you do pick one up from Lenovo's website, keep in mind that you'll need the promo code "SMARTTIME."

No word on how much time this deal has left, so be smart.