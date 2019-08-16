Article Contents
Woohoo, we're at the end of yet another week! To celebrate, we have a small list of app sales today. However, as usual, someone out there might find something they like here. Have a good weekend, everyone.
Free
Apps
- nBubble Unlocker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Complex Number Calculator | Polar Complex Calc $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bandacam The professional Black & White Camera $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cosmic Privacy Browser - Secure, Adblock & Private $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Poke Me - Water Drink Reminder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Digits $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Word Flood PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Stay Alive VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sonny The Mad Man $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars - Strategy Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sword Warriors: Heroes Fight - Epic Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chess 3D Animation : Real Battle Chess 3D Online $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- GALAXY MERGE - idle space game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Fantasy Forest 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Mayan Mystery 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Graycon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- MMUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aspire UX S9 - Icon Pack (90% Off) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- S9 Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Swipe Pro for Facebook $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bike Alarm Anti Theft GPS Locator - Tied Bike $8.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Art of War - PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Ninja Knight $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Piano Tiles 3 PRO - 20 Modes $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeons of Rune $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystic Vale $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Hyperdrive for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- [Substratum] Dark Material $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- [Substratum] Dark Material OOS $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- [Synergy][Substratum] Dark Material Samsung $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
