Safety cameras are convenient to keep an eye on your house when you're away, but their steep price can be a roadblock. However, thanks to this deal, you'll be able to pay 25% to 30% less on a selection of TP-Link Kasa safety cameras. B&H is discounting four models, which range from $35 to $80 with the markdown.

All of them offer Wi-Fi connectivity, 1080p video, and night vision. They also have built-in microphones and speakers for two-way communication with visitors and are compatible with Assistant and Alexa.

The discount offered by B&H is valid on four models:

TP-Link Kasa Spot 1080p Security Camera with Night Vision at $35 ($15 off). This is a standard indoor camera that offers excellent value for money. It's B&H's best seller in its category and has received excellent reviews from buyers. Unfortunately, you'll need a paid subscription to save your recordings on the cloud, which is why I'd advise getting one of the below models instead.

TP-Link KC110 Kasa Spot 1080p Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera with Night Vision at $46 ($15 off). If you're looking for an indoor camera with slightly more advanced features, I'd recommend getting this one. It's only $11 more than the Kasa Spot and offers motorized pan and tilt, motion tracking, and better night vision. Lastly, it comes with twelve hours of free cloud storage, which make it more relevant than the first option for quite a small price difference.

TP-Link KC120 Kasa Cam 1080p Wi-Fi Network Camera with Night Vision at $60 ($20). This is the higher-end indoor model, with extra features such as 30 fps video (vs 15 fps on the other indoor models), a built-in siren, and a two-day footage recording capacity on the cloud.

TP-Link KC200 Kasa Cam 1080p Outdoor Network Camera at $80 ($20 off). The outdoor model is more expensive, as it's designed to withstand harsher conditions thanks to its IP65 rating. It also has a built-in siren to scare intruders away and 30 fps video capability. The camera also receives two days of free cloud video recording, which can be quite handy in case of an intrusion.

Depending on your needs, the second and third model make more sense than the first, given their extra features and small price difference. The outdoor model is also a good choice, as it's reasonably priced and has a lot to offer. Keep in mind these products do not require and extra hub and connect directly to your router, which makes then easier to set up. However, they lack a built-in storage option, which some people prefer over the cloud.

In order to enjoy the discount, click on the camera you'd like to buy and apply the clip coupon before adding the item to your cart. The markdown will be applied automatically when checking out.