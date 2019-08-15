Until today, YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium plans offered special pricing for students, though only in the USA. But now, the reduced cost option is available in eight new countries.
If you're a higher-education student in a post-secondary institution living in one of the eight countries below, you should now be eligible for YouTube's student membership. In the UK, that means Music Premium is £4.99 instead of £9.99, and the full YouTube Premium suite is £6.99 instead of £11.99.
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
- Japan
- Mexico
- New Zealand
- Russia
- United Kingdom
To verify your eligibility, go to the YouTube Music Premium (only music) or YouTube Premium (both music and regular videos) pages, tap to get started, and then enter your school on the SheerID form. If it shows up, then student pricing should be available for you. You'll have to re-verify every year, and can benefit for a maximum of four. Keep in mind though that if you're already subscribed to Premium, you'll need to cancel first then get the student membership.
While a lot of Google services start out as US exclusives, many ultimately expand their reach internationally. But the nature of that expansion can vary wildly, and while some offerings are quick to find global support, others spread at a far more reserved pace. A couple months back we saw the first, early steps Google was taking to bring YouTube Premium discounts to students in more countries. Now that access is seriously expanding, with availability extending to students in an additional 20 countries:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Chile
- Colombia
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- India
- Ireland
- Italy
- Luxembourg
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Peru
- Portugal
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
Google's efforts to expand student YouTube pricing to more and more nations are not slowing down one bit, and following the addition of 20 new countries back in May, Google's got a fresh batch of 22 to add to its eligibility list:
- Bolivia
- Bulgaria
- Costa Rica
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Greece
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Malta
- Nicaragua
- North Macedonia
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Romania
- Slovakia
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Uruguay
- Source:
Comments