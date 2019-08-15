Folding phones are tricky to get right, their manufacturers are finding. In light of Samsung's well-documented troubles with its Galaxy Fold, Huawei previously delayed the release of its own folding device, the Mate X, from a June release date until September. Now, that release date has been pushed even further, according to TechRadar.

At a press event in Shenzhen, Huawei said that it's confident the Mate X will still launch this year, but it won't make the projected September date. The company hopes to have its folding phone to market in November to capitalize on holiday shopping.

This new delay means that, barring any further troubles, the Galaxy Fold will be the first commercially available folding phone — its release was also most recently pegged for September.