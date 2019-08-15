If you're reading this from the US, odds are you have more Google Home Minis than rooms in your house. Every few days, there's a new promo that gets you a Home Mini for cheap or even free, but who are we to turn our noses up at gifts? If you're of that same conviction, you'll like today's deal which gets you Google's Home Mini and a GE C-Life light bulb with every Nest Hello.

Nest's Hello is a video doorbell that keeps an eye on your front door, catches would-be thieves and lets you get in touch with visitors even when you're not home, all without having to place a camera inside your home. It's one of our favorite security cams, even if Nest's recent decision to keep the status light turned on when recording isn't to everyone's taste.

The Hello normally costs $229 but we've often seen it discounted by $50-60. Now it's full price, but instead of saving money, you get this $55 freebie with it. The Smart Light Starter Kit includes a Google Home Mini and a GE C-Life bulb, a Bluetooth bulb that works directly with the Home Mini, not requiring a separate hub to be set up or used. When we reviewed it, we loved the simplicity of it.

The deal is valid until September 2, 2019 at 11:59pm PST and is available on the Google Store only. To benefit from it, you need to go through the link below and make sure both products are in your cart before checking out.