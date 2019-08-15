In the world of sports-oriented activity trackers, Garmin reigns king. It bundles the regular step, sleep, and heart rate monitoring with a high level of detailed exercise tracking that Fitbit, Xiaomi, Huawei, and plenty of other competitors can't come close to. Garmin's line-up of smartwatches is also varied, offering a range of choices from the simple hybrid Vivomove HR to the LTE and music-capable Vivoactive 3. The company is working on follow-ups to these watches and now, thanks to WinFuture, we have our first look at them.

Garmin Venu

The first new watch is the Venu, a new sub-brand in Garmin's portfolio. It seems to be the highest end of the bunch thanks to a striated high-quality case, large touchscreen, and a range of other features. It supports Garmin Pay, music playback through Spotify and Deezer, access to Garmin's smartwatch app store, a new push-up mode, as well as detailed swim, cycling, and running tracking. There's no word on GPS or heart rate monitoring yet.

Garmin Venu

Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4s

Following up the Vivoactive 3, Garmin is working on two new watches. The Vivoactive 4 (44mm) and Vivoactive 4s (40mm) seem to only differ by the size of their case and screen. They both have the same features as the Venu, but we know the Vivoactive family has a GPS on board and a heart rate monitor, so both of these watches should offer them too.

Above: Vivoactive 4. Below: Vivoactive 4s.

Garmin Vivomove Style

The most curious of Garmin's new line-up is the Vivomove Style, a hybrid smartwatch with a full color display and analog hands on top. The concept is similar to the divisive LG Watch W7 and should let you save battery life by turning off the display when you don't need it. From the images, we know it has a heart rate monitor, a wide choice of colors and bands (including fabric options), but not much else.

Garmin Vivomove Style

Garmin Vivomove 3 Sport and 3s

And finally, we have the successors to the Vivomove HR. This range of hybrid smartwatches follows the usual form factor or small monochromatic display hidden inside a regular analog watch, like most of Withings' offerings. Like their predecessor, the 3 Sport and 3s have heart rate monitors, show notifications and tracking stats, and seem to come in multiple sizes and colors.

Above: Vivomove 3 Sport. Below: Vivomove 3s.

Garmin is expected to unveil these smartwatches at IFA in Berlin, which takes place from September 6 until 11, so we should have the full official specs and prices then.