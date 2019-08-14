The above trailer, of course, covers the whacky construction and management simulation experience of Tropico for Android, where you'll seize power over the Caribbean island country of Tropico to rule as El Presidente. This means you'll have to manage the development of the island, and thanks to the game's Cold War setting, you can also expect a heavy dose of politics where you'll have to maintain relations between seven of the island's political factions, not to mention the United States and the USSR.
As I already mentioned, Tropico will land on Android as a premium release (thanks Feral), and it will be available on September 5th for $11.99 sans any advertisements and in-app purchases. The port has been updated for touchscreen support, though there's no word if physical controllers will be supported. We do know that this will be a demanding game, and so Feral has offered a list of recommended devices, which I've pasted below.
While the naming scheme for the mobile version of Tropico may be confusing, what you will get is a mobile port of the third game in the series. Since the title has been available on iOS for some time, you may want to check out a few reviews to get an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Android port, but for all intents and purposes, it would appear the majority of reviewers are happy with how it turned out. My hope is that Feral Interactive will deliver the same quality for the Android release. So if you'd like to get your hands on the game whenever it officially lands, make sure to click that pre-reg button in the Play Store widget below.
Press Release
Tropico coming to Android on 5th September
Feral Interactive today announced that Tropico, the strategic city builder and humorous dictator sim set on a Caribbean island, will be released on Android on 5th September. Based on the acclaimed series originally published by Kalypso for Windows PC, and previously brought to iPhone and iPad by Feral Interactive, Tropico will be a premium game with no in-app purchases.
As El Presidente, leader of the resource-rich Caribbean island nation of Tropico, players will build their island’s infrastructure and manage its economy while balancing the demands of its numerous political factions. By directing every aspect of island life, players can transform Tropico into an industrial powerhouse, a tourist paradise, a police state, or all three!
Fully tailored to and optimised for mobile, Tropico will feature intuitive touch controls and an easy-to-navigate user interface that make it smooth and simple for players to issue edicts, erect monuments, develop their island, and admire their sun-drenched handiwork.
A trailer for Tropico on Android is available now.
Tropico is available for pre-register on the Google Play Store. When released, the game will cost £11.99 $11.99 €12.99. There will be no in-app purchases.
Tropico requires Android 8.0 (Oreo) and is supported on the following devices:
Google Pixel 2
Google Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a XL
HTC U12+
Huawei Honor 10
Huawei Mate 10
Huawei Mate 20
LG V30+
Meizu X8
Motorola Moto Z2 Force
Nokia 8
OnePlus 5T
OnePlus 6T
Razer Phone
Samsung Galaxy S8 (USA/China)*
Samsung Galaxy Note8 (USA/China)*
Samsung Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy Note9
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
Xiaomi Mi 6
Xiaomi Pocophone F1
*The Samsung Galaxy S8 (Europe) and Galaxy Note8 (Europe) can run the game, but are not officially supported.
