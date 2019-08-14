Tropico coming to Android on 5th September

Feral Interactive today announced that Tropico, the strategic city builder and humorous dictator sim set on a Caribbean island, will be released on Android on 5th September. Based on the acclaimed series originally published by Kalypso for Windows PC, and previously brought to iPhone and iPad by Feral Interactive, Tropico will be a premium game with no in-app purchases.

As El Presidente, leader of the resource-rich Caribbean island nation of Tropico, players will build their island’s infrastructure and manage its economy while balancing the demands of its numerous political factions. By directing every aspect of island life, players can transform Tropico into an industrial powerhouse, a tourist paradise, a police state, or all three!

Fully tailored to and optimised for mobile, Tropico will feature intuitive touch controls and an easy-to-navigate user interface that make it smooth and simple for players to issue edicts, erect monuments, develop their island, and admire their sun-drenched handiwork.

A trailer for Tropico on Android is available now.

Tropico is available for pre-register on the Google Play Store. When released, the game will cost £11.99 $11.99 €12.99. There will be no in-app purchases.

Tropico requires Android 8.0 (Oreo) and is supported on the following devices:

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL

HTC U12+

Huawei Honor 10

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 20

LG V30+

Meizu X8

Motorola Moto Z2 Force

Nokia 8

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6T

Razer Phone

Samsung Galaxy S8 (USA/China)*

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (USA/China)*

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

Xiaomi Mi 6

Xiaomi Pocophone F1

*The Samsung Galaxy S8 (Europe) and Galaxy Note8 (Europe) can run the game, but are not officially supported.

