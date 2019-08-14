Sony released its super-tall Xperia 1 last month, but the $950 price tag is a lot to ask, especially when many of the phone's standout features (like the 4K screen) don't add much to the experience. However, if you don't mind a few extra pre-installed apps, an Alexa version of the Xperia 1 is now available at a lower price.

Amazon has already worked with a few companies to release phones with Amazon apps pre-installed, like the Moto G7 with Alexa, and the Xperia 1 has received the same treatment. The phone supports hands-free Alexa, in case that's something you want, and a handful of other applications (Amazon Shopping, Amazon Music, etc.) are installed by default. If the reviews from the Alexa Moto G7 are any indication, the bloat can't be uninstalled.

The Alexa version is currently $100 less than the regular unlocked version, which might be enticing to some. If you're on the fence, you can find our review here.