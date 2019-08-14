It's been almost a month since the 0.13.5 update for PUBG Mobile dropped on the Play Store, and today it would appear that the 0.14.0 update is here. PUBG Mobile's Play Store listing was recently updated with a new changelog that stipulates a few of the more important additions coming with today's update. The highlight is, of course, the new Infection mode and map that brings along playable zombies, but you can also expect to find a new pirate theme in the menu, as well as some improvements to the character and mission systems.
The PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update landed earlier this morning, and so it would appear the official patch notes are still yet to be published on the official PUBG Mobile website. Luckily the Play Store listing spells out a few of the important additions and changes. Besides the new Infection mode and map that brings playable zombies you'll find a new character system that unlocks more appearances and skills, a restock of popular Season 8 items, an improved daily mission system, an adjusted inventory UI, and of course a few bug fixes. If you'd like to read the full Play Store changelog, I've pasted it below.
Important Updates
1. New Infection mode and map. Play as Zombies!
2. New character system - unlock more appearances and skills!
3. Pirate main menu theme and Global Treasure Hunt!
4. Royale Pass Season 8 with popular items restocked!
5. Daily mission system improved.
Improvements
1. Android installation package has been reduced.
2. Inventory UI adjusted.
3. Fixed climbing bugs.
4. Fixed a bug where characters got stuck in buildings.
As always, each new update to PUBG Mobile brings along a lot of new stuff, and while it would be nice to see the developers time their releases with their announcements a little better, I suppose the lack of patch notes on the official PUBG Mobile website isn't the end of the world. I'm sure at some point PUBG Corporation will get around to publishing these notes, but really the most important bits are already available in the What's New section on the Play Store listing. So if you have a hankering for playing PUBG as a zombie, or would like to experience a new mode and map, you'll want to make sure that your copy of PUBG Mobile is on version 0.14.0.
- Source:
Comments