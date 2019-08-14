OnePlus has confirmed it is once again stocking up for another hardware launch later this year. In the past few years, this launch consisted of an upgraded version of that year's smartphone — its superiority designated with a 'T' suffix at the end of the name. However, CEO Pete Lau has just laid out plans to debut another 5G smartphone this fall, but with a wider audience in mind.

Lau told The Financial Times that it will follow up the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, which is making its way across Europe right now, with another 5G smartphone in the fourth quarter. However, this one will be available globally.

OnePlus recently notched a device carriage agreement with Sprint for an unnamed device which would be its first 5G footprint in the United States — the deal also expands OnePlus's carrier availability from T-Mobile.

He also confirmed that the company would be pursuing TVs with a 5G twist — cellular connectivity could turn these boxes into "smart displays" in Lau's terms — but did not give a timeline on that.

In the meantime, we've yet to determine how this Chinese OEM will handle its OnePlus 7T go-to-market strategy — will it stick to two devices as it went for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro or go back to one? We'll need more intelligence to suss that out.