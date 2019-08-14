Misfit has several Wear OS watches under its belt already, and today, it's adding another to the lineup. The Vapor X packs a lot of nice-to-haves, like a rotating crown, two programmable buttons, a heart rate sensor, and most importantly, Qualcomm's Wear 3100 chipset.
Specs
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100
|Display
|30mm/1.19", 328 PPI
|RAM
|512 MB
|Storage
|4 GB
|Weight
|43 g/1.5 ounces
|Battery
|300 mAh, "24+ hours"
|NFC
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes
You get your choice of a number of finishes on the aluminum alloy body, which can be mixed and matched with several colors of silicone strap. NFC capability means the Vapor X can be used for in-store payments with Google Pay, and, Misfit being a fitness-oriented brand, the watch's heart rate sensor helps log more data about your workouts. It's also capable of offline music playback and GPS navigation, sans phone. The half gig of RAM is a bit of a letdown, though, especially considering the fifth-gen Fossil Q comes with a full gigabyte for an MSRP that's only a touch higher than the Vapor X's.
Overall, the watch looks very similar to last year's Fossil Sport — which makes sense, as Misfit is owned by Fossil. You can get a Vapor X available starting today. Its full retail price will be $279, but Misfit is currently offering a hearty discount — you can pick one up for $200 for a limited time. Check out Misfit's website to learn more or order one for yourself.
- Source:
- Misfit
Press Release
MISFIT LAUNCHES VAPOR X, ITS FIRST SMARTWATCH ON THE QUALCOMM
SNAPDRAGON WEAR 3100 PLATFORM, IN DARE TO BE DIFFERENT CAMPAIGN
Misfit Vapor X is the lightest, most comfortable wearable from the brand to date
August 14, 2019—Richardson, TX
It is with great excitement that Misfit announces its
latest version of its touchscreen wearable: the Misfit Vapor X Smartwatch. Boasting
the newest Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 3100 platform and powered with Wear OS
by Google™, this smartwatch features several new updates including a re-engineered
ultra-lightweight aluminum alloy case, making this the most efficient and comfortable
Misfit smartwatch to date. Vapor X is bringing exciting upgrades to a wearable portfolio
already packed with best-in-class heart rate sensor, standalone GPS, NFC, battery
saver mode and more, equipping you with everything you need to stay connected,
active and stand out from the crowd.
Misfit Vapor X launches with five colorways, including navy, lavender and green, a 42
mm case size, additional pushers for function customization, and round 1.19” stunning
display. The new aluminum alloy case makes this the brand’s lightest smartwatch ever
and boasts countless color combinations, which fans of the brand have long used to
express their individuality. Additionally, Misfit Vapor X is offered on the brand’s reengineered
Sport Strap+ with better fit and breathable ridges for additional comfort.
Housing the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform for optimal efficiency,
this watch extends battery life to keep you connected to your everyday world without
missing a beat.
Additionally, with integrated sensor processing, heart rate, GPS, and NFC capabilities
on the platform, the Misfit Vapor X continues to bring a rich set of features to the
market. Rapid charging allows the smartwatch to be almost completely charged within
an hour, helping power users from day to night. All watches will come with new
applications auto-installed, including the most popular global audio streaming
subscription service, Spotify, and digital companion to your heart health, Cardiogram.
"Misfit has long stood for creating wearables that introduce fans to the latest technology
the market has to offer, while allowing them to express their personal style through our
innovative designs. We know we have a unique opportunity with the launch of Misfit’s
Vapor X to introduce our most innovative design and achieve our goals of empowering
audiences,’’ says Hacker Plotkin, Vice President. “Alongside this watch we are
launching our ‘Dare to be Different’ campaign. The heart of the campaign spotlights
individuals that represent who the brand is at its core -- innovators who have fun, dare
to push boundaries and embrace what makes us all different. Being a Misfit means to
be unique and unafraid in the best possible way, and we believe there is a Misfit inside
all of us. We are so excited to be a part of their stories, and share them with our
audiences around the globe."
The watch is part of the new campaign which represents Misfit’s core brand identity:
Dare to be Different. Led by self-proclaimed Misfits, the campaign’s mantra champions
fans of the brand to embrace who they are, say no to the status quo, stand out from the
crowd, and dare to be different. The campaign features a variety of artists, athletes, and
creatives:
● Armed with power tools, when Molly Johnson has downtime from modeling she
moonlights as a carpenter. That’s why Molly is a Misfit: because rules are for
squares, and if she’s gonna break the model mold, it’s going to be with a
sledgehammer.
● Wheelchair basketball player Zach Blair has worked diligently to reach the top of
his game. He prides in his Misfit mentality, where limitations are laughable, “no”
isn’t an option and “work” is his favorite word.
● Lucille Brown is on a whole other level, where unusual is the new normal and
there’s no time for the status quo. In a world where negativity can take
precedence, she spreads positivity with a passion that cannot be contained.
● Actor, creative director, and model Sahara Ale prides herself on being a
sounding board for people to spill their life story and refusing to put anyone in a
box, rather choosing to embrace them for who they are. That’s what makes
Sahara a Misfit: it isn’t easy to approach opposing viewpoints with open arms,
but she is bold enough to do it daily through her creative work.
● Theater geek and rockstar, artist and politico, badass and sweetheart -- Justin
Labosco fits in all of the above. Between pounding the drums, practicing
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, working with English Mastiff rescues, and owning a recording
studio and restaurant, this Misfit’s drive and “I don’t quit” attitude is undeniable.
With this new generation of watch, Misfit presents the next evolution of their
touchscreen smartwatch that has everything you need to stay connected and fit your
busy, active lifestyle.
Features include:
● Aluminum alloy topring and pushers
● 42mm case size
● Stunning touchscreen digital display
● 24+ hours battery life (based on usage) + 2 additional days in battery saver
watch mode
● Interchangeable straps and bracelets (20mm)
● Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 3100 Platform
● Sensors: Heart Rate, NFC, GPS, Altimeter, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient
Light, Microphone
● Powered with Wear OS by Google and compatible with iOS 10+ and Android™
4.4+ (excluding Go edition). Supported features may vary between platforms and
countries.
● Connect via Bluetooth® technology
● Wireless syncing + magnetic charging
This watch retails for $279 and is available for purchase today at a limited-time
introductory price of $199.99 on www.misfit.com.
