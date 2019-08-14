MISFIT LAUNCHES VAPOR X, ITS FIRST SMARTWATCH ON THE QUALCOMMSNAPDRAGON WEAR 3100 PLATFORM, IN DARE TO BE DIFFERENT CAMPAIGN

Misfit Vapor X is the lightest, most comfortable wearable from the brand to date

August 14, 2019—Richardson, TX

It is with great excitement that Misfit announces its

latest version of its touchscreen wearable: the Misfit Vapor X Smartwatch. Boasting

the newest Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 3100 platform and powered with Wear OS

by Google™, this smartwatch features several new updates including a re-engineered

ultra-lightweight aluminum alloy case, making this the most efficient and comfortable

Misfit smartwatch to date. Vapor X is bringing exciting upgrades to a wearable portfolio

already packed with best-in-class heart rate sensor, standalone GPS, NFC, battery

saver mode and more, equipping you with everything you need to stay connected,

active and stand out from the crowd.

Misfit Vapor X launches with five colorways, including navy, lavender and green, a 42

mm case size, additional pushers for function customization, and round 1.19” stunning

display. The new aluminum alloy case makes this the brand’s lightest smartwatch ever

and boasts countless color combinations, which fans of the brand have long used to

express their individuality. Additionally, Misfit Vapor X is offered on the brand’s reengineered

Sport Strap+ with better fit and breathable ridges for additional comfort.

Housing the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform for optimal efficiency,

this watch extends battery life to keep you connected to your everyday world without

missing a beat.

Additionally, with integrated sensor processing, heart rate, GPS, and NFC capabilities

on the platform, the Misfit Vapor X continues to bring a rich set of features to the

market. Rapid charging allows the smartwatch to be almost completely charged within

an hour, helping power users from day to night. All watches will come with new

applications auto-installed, including the most popular global audio streaming

subscription service, Spotify, and digital companion to your heart health, Cardiogram.

"Misfit has long stood for creating wearables that introduce fans to the latest technology

the market has to offer, while allowing them to express their personal style through our

innovative designs. We know we have a unique opportunity with the launch of Misfit’s

Vapor X to introduce our most innovative design and achieve our goals of empowering

audiences,’’ says Hacker Plotkin, Vice President. “Alongside this watch we are

launching our ‘Dare to be Different’ campaign. The heart of the campaign spotlights

individuals that represent who the brand is at its core -- innovators who have fun, dare

to push boundaries and embrace what makes us all different. Being a Misfit means to

be unique and unafraid in the best possible way, and we believe there is a Misfit inside

all of us. We are so excited to be a part of their stories, and share them with our

audiences around the globe."

The watch is part of the new campaign which represents Misfit’s core brand identity:

Dare to be Different. Led by self-proclaimed Misfits, the campaign’s mantra champions

fans of the brand to embrace who they are, say no to the status quo, stand out from the

crowd, and dare to be different. The campaign features a variety of artists, athletes, and

creatives:

● Armed with power tools, when Molly Johnson has downtime from modeling she

moonlights as a carpenter. That’s why Molly is a Misfit: because rules are for

squares, and if she’s gonna break the model mold, it’s going to be with a

sledgehammer.

● Wheelchair basketball player Zach Blair has worked diligently to reach the top of

his game. He prides in his Misfit mentality, where limitations are laughable, “no”

isn’t an option and “work” is his favorite word.

● Lucille Brown is on a whole other level, where unusual is the new normal and

there’s no time for the status quo. In a world where negativity can take

precedence, she spreads positivity with a passion that cannot be contained.

● Actor, creative director, and model Sahara Ale prides herself on being a

sounding board for people to spill their life story and refusing to put anyone in a

box, rather choosing to embrace them for who they are. That’s what makes

Sahara a Misfit: it isn’t easy to approach opposing viewpoints with open arms,

but she is bold enough to do it daily through her creative work.

● Theater geek and rockstar, artist and politico, badass and sweetheart -- Justin

Labosco fits in all of the above. Between pounding the drums, practicing

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, working with English Mastiff rescues, and owning a recording

studio and restaurant, this Misfit’s drive and “I don’t quit” attitude is undeniable.

With this new generation of watch, Misfit presents the next evolution of their

touchscreen smartwatch that has everything you need to stay connected and fit your

busy, active lifestyle.

Features include:

● Aluminum alloy topring and pushers

● 42mm case size

● Stunning touchscreen digital display

● 24+ hours battery life (based on usage) + 2 additional days in battery saver

watch mode

● Interchangeable straps and bracelets (20mm)

● Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 3100 Platform

● Sensors: Heart Rate, NFC, GPS, Altimeter, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient

Light, Microphone

● Powered with Wear OS by Google and compatible with iOS 10+ and Android™

4.4+ (excluding Go edition). Supported features may vary between platforms and

countries.

● Connect via Bluetooth® technology

● Wireless syncing + magnetic charging

This watch retails for $279 and is available for purchase today at a limited-time

introductory price of $199.99 on www.misfit.com.

Wear OS by Google, Google Fit, and other related marks are trademarks of Google

LLC.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks of Qualcomm

Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its

subsidiaries.