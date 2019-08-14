If you capture, edit, and share RAW images from your smartphone, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better solution than Lightroom. While the Android version doesn't have feature parity with its PC and macOS counterparts, the August 2019 update adds a few interesting features to close the gap.

What's New?

Batch editing of metadata

Batch editing has been an area where Lightroom shines — you can make edits to a single image and then just copy them over to others. While this has already been available on Android, you couldn't batch edit metadata — like star ratings, flag status, and copyrights. The v4.4 update has now enabled this, with an option called 'edit info'. The app notes that you can't undo this batch editing, though.

Video Import

Lightroom for Android can now import and playback video files, a first for the mobile version of Lightroom (take that, iOS!). This will work for H.264 and H.265 encoded MP4 files at resolutions up to 4K. Sadly, you can't make edits to video files like the desktop version — you'll need Premiere Rush for that.

Recovery of deleted files

If you accidentally delete a file, Lightroom can now recover it from a Recycle Bin of sorts, where it stays for 60 days before being permanently deleted. You could always empty this folder and permanently delete it yourself, of course.

The v4.4 update to Lightroom should be live on the Play Store, though you could always download it from APKMirror. Using Lightroom CC doesn't require an active Creative Cloud subscription, but a lot of functionality will be curtailed without one.