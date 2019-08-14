Home Minis seem to be growing on trees for Google. The company won't waste an opportunity to offer them for free with a Pixel 2, Nest products, on eBay or Google Express, or with a Spotify Premium Family subscription, and now it's giving them away to some Google One subscribers too.
Paid One members with plans over 2TB (i.e. those who are paying $10/month and more) are starting to get emails notifying them of their freebie. But even if you didn't get one, you should head over to one.google.com and check for a card to "Claim your Google Home Mini - on us." Artem got the card even though he didn't receive any email. He was also able to redeem his freebie from the Google Store.
According to the terms, the offer is valid until April 21 for users on the Google US Store who have activated a 2TB+ One plan before March 4 — so there's no point in subscribing now just to get the freebie.
If you're one of the seven people left on the planet whom Google hasn't yet given a free Home Mini, and you were a little peeved that this Google One giveaway was US-only, we've got some good news for you.
Google One users in Canada have recently been receiving notices that they can now redeem a free Home Mini of their own. Those who are getting that email have until the end of August to respond and claim their freebie. We know that your One account has to have been created prior to August 6 to be eligible, but haven't seen any further information on possible storage-level requirements.
