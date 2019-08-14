Google's recommended articles already exist in the Google app, the far left page of most app launchers, the New Tab page in Chrome for Android, and on the mobile google.com homepage. In case you need yet another place to find your favorite clickbait articles or mildly-relevant news, you might soon see them in Chrome for Android's tab switcher.

One of the latest interface experiments being tested in Chrome Dev and Canary is the 'Two Panes Start Surface,' which adds an 'Explore' tab to Chrome's tab switcher. The new screen is identical to what is already available from Chrome's New Tab page, at least in its current form, and the rest of the browser seems to be untouched.

If you want to try it out for yourself, install Chrome Canary or Dev and set #enable-two-panes-start-launcher in chrome://flags to 'Enabled.' You also have to set Chrome Duet (#enable-chrome-duet) to 'Disabled' and the tab grid layout (#enable-tab-grid-layout) to 'Enabled'.

While Google's recommended articles are undoubtedly useful to many people, it is becoming almost comical how they're being shoehorned into more apps and services. The feature is still an experiment that might never roll out to all users, so I won't be too harsh, but I am looking forward to recommended articles in the Camera app.