Yet another week is half over, so here are some app sales to celebrate. Today's list isn't all that great, but that's how it is most of the time.
Free
Apps
- ET Music Player Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Micro Guard 3 PRO - Microphone Blocker $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- BitProject $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Drink Water Reminder Pro - Water Tracker $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn JavaScrpit PRO : Offline Tutorial $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- My Diary $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- nBubble Unlocker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Funbook Messenger (formerly fnetchat messanger) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- iJuggle Pro: The Improved Juggling Experience $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Rollshot - World War Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Clish Rush $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fit Toon - Series 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Glow Puzzle Ads Free $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Edge Ball $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hills Legend $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quizio PRO: Quiz game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Knights : Dragon Hunter (idle rpg) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- iOS 14 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dominion - Dark Retro Icons $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Thin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- iRadTech $24.99 -> $16.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Money Manager in Excel (pro) $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fuel Prices UK $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- All language translator pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Face Generator E-1337 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super8Pro (NES Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Java Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screensync Screen Recorder, Vid Editor, Live Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Hidden Word Brain Exercise PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Claro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Return to Planet X $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- 9th Dawn II 2 RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Trading Profiteer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spelling Master PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Traders RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Flare $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- DailyCover Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dynasty - Retro Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ELEV8 Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ombre - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
