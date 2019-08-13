What's that new gap on your home screen? No, your phone didn't get bigger—Spotify has decided to remove the playback widget from its Android app. The company has posted a message on its community forums about the change, and the response has been predictably negative.
The post about the removal cites the company's desire to pour resources into the things that make for the best experience. However, it's not like the widget needed a lot of upkeep—it was a pretty generic resizeable playback control with album art. Regardless, Spotify is purging it from the app this week.
Most comments on the original forum post are strenuously objecting to the removal. The response has been so strong that Spotify has acknowledged a new "Live Idea" on its site where people can vote to show their support for adding a widget. Spotify has marked the idea "Not right now," but it's watching the numbers. You know what to do.
- Source:
- Spotify Community
