If you're in the position where the biggest phone is the better phone for you, the Galaxy Note10+ will hit that mark for you — it's got a bigger screen with more pixels and it has a bigger battery than the normal Note. But if you really want to take advantage of the fastest rates you can get for your plus-sized phablet, you'll need to ditch the wall wart in the box and buy another one. Don't worry, we'll explain why and help you out.

Both the Note10 and Note10+ share the same charger and it's big step up from what pretty much every other Samsung phone has been able to do. The block can pull 25 watts, which is a whole 10 watts better than Samsung's previous Fast Adaptive charging technology... which is itself based on Qualcomm's Quick Charge 2.0, a standard that came out some 6 years ago. All in all, you're getting 40% more power during any time you have your Note10 plugged in.

But here's the drift: while the Note10 can support rates of up to 25 watts, the Note10+ can go up to 45 watts — perhaps due to its larger size which can help distribute the heat generated while charging. These speeds are allowed on products that comply with the latest revisions to the USB Power Delivery standard — in this case, the device outputting the charge and the device taking in the charge must be able to do so at a 15-volt potential and a current of 3 amperes.

So, if you want to play with some real power on your Note10+, you should look out for a charger that supports USB-PD revision 3 or see if it can support 15V/3A rates. We typically recommend Nekteck chargers for things like this — we've found its cables and chargers to deliver on their promised rates and are generally built well enough to handle more than your average wear and tear.