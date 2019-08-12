Back in 2017, YouTube introduced the Super Chat feature, allowing livestream viewers to support their favorite creators with donations in exchange for pinned comments. It initially launched for viewers in around 40 countries, with this 19-country addition appearing to be the first of its kind.
Without further ado, here are the 19 new entrants:
- Belarus
- Bolivia
- Bulgaria
- Costa Rica
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Nicaragua
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Romania
- South Africa
- Uruguay
With these additions, the total amount of countries that viewers can purchase Super Chats in is now 60. If you're in one of these 19 new countries, feel free to start donating away. And if you're subscribed to YouTube Premium, you'll even get $2 toward Super Chats for free.
- Source:
- Google Support
