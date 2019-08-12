If you've been looking for a good pair of wireless headphones, Tribit has you covered with the XFree Tune. We've partnered with Tribit to give away 12 pairs of the headphones, and we also have an exclusive coupon code that will take 15% off the usual price. This contest isn't just for US readers, either!

The Tribit XFree Tune has a great bang-for-your-buck value, as the usual price is around just $40. It has a battery life of up to 40 playtime hours, support for both Bluetooth 4.1 and 3.5mm connectivity, a built-in microphone with noise cancellation, and dual 40mm audio drivers. The design is also excellent, with leather-strapped ear cups that fold inward for easy storage, and an adjustable headband.

We're giving away a few pairs, but if you want to buy one right now, we have an exclusive coupon code that takes 15% off the regular price. When you buy the Tribit XFree Tune headphones on Amazon, enter code LUWJO8XW at checkout to get the discount.

The contest will run from August 12th, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on August 14th, 2019. 12 winners will be selected, and each winner will receive one set of Tribit XFree Tune headphones.

The contest is only open to residents of the United States (excluding territories), Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, and the Netherlands.

