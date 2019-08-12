Android tablets have become sort of a joke in the tech sphere — there are no good apps is the refrain. And, well, that's sort of true: Android's tablet applications generally aren't as robust as those available on other platforms. Even so, tablets as a form factor are unparalleled for casual media consumption, and if Android is your operating system of choice (and since you're reading this, I'll guess that it is), there are plenty of interesting hardware choices.

Now, the de facto tablet for most people is, of course, the iPad. For one, its apps are flatly better than Android's — the charge that Android tablet apps are generally just blown-up phone apps is one still largely grounded in fact. On top of that, the hardware is excellent, and iPads as far back as 2014's Air are still receiving major OS updates. Google, on the other hand, hasn't manufactured an Android tablet since 2015's interesting but ill-fated Pixel C, and the company gave up on tablet hardware entirely following cold reception to the Chrome OS-powered Pixel Slate. Google Senior VP of Devices and Services Rick Osterloh said in a tweet that the company's software teams are still "100% committed" to tablet OS development, but given Android's history on tablets, that claim seems dubious.

Whether it's because you've paid for a ton of Android apps and games or you're just really averse to Apple's software, though, there are reasons to want an Android tablet — and plenty of companies that aren't Google are still making them. We don't see the greater landscape of Android tablets changing any time soon, but if you want one, these are some of your best options.

Walmart Onn

Specs Processor MediaTek MT8163 RAM 2 GB Display 8" (Onn 8); 10.1" (Onn 10), both 1,280 x 800 IPS LCD Storage 16 GB plus microSD expansion Software Android 9 Pie Battery "5 hours," charged via microUSB Price $64 (Onn 8); $79 (Onn 10)

If you're just looking for something to flip through Facebook and maybe watch a few videos on, you should seriously consider Walmart's Onn tablets. To be clear, these are not objectively good devices: they're pretty slow, battery life isn't impressive (Walmart doesn't provide official battery sizes in milliamp hours, instead only saying that the tablets are good for about five hours of use), and the screens are just barely fine. But they run almost-stock Android 9 Pie with unfettered access to the Play Store, and holy cow are they cheap, starting at just $64. You can read our full review of the Onn 8 for more information.

Amazon Fire

Specs Processor MediaTek MT8163V/B (HD 8); MediaTek MT8173 (HD 10) RAM 1.5 GB (HD 8); 2 GB (HD 10) Display 8" 1,280 x 800 IPS LCD (HD 8); 10.1" 1,290 x 1,200 IPS LCD (HD 10) Storage 16, 32 GB plus microSD expansion (HD 8); 32, 64 GB plus microSD expansion (HD 10) Software Fire OS (based on Android 7) Battery 3,500 mAh (HD 8); 3,830 mAh (HD 10), both charged via microUSB Price $80 and up (HD 8); $150 and up (HD 10)

If I had to guess, I'd hazard that Amazon's Fire line comprises the most popular tablets that technically run Android. The Fire HD 8 and HD 10 might not be quite as cheap as Walmart's offerings, but they perform better and sport higher-quality screens. The HD 10 also has more storage space than the Onn 10 by default, and you can get the HD 8 with 32 gigs, too (for an upcharge). The primary barrier to entry for Android enthusiasts is Amazon's Fire OS, a fork of Android proper. It's functional, but by default, it doesn't provide access to the Play Store. You can install the Play Store with a little elbow grease, though.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10

Specs Processor Snapdragon 450 RAM 2, 3 GB Display 10.1" 1,280 x 800 IPS LCD Storage 16, 32 GB internal with microSD expansion Software Android 9 Pie Battery 4,850 mAh, charged via USB-C or proprietary dock Price $180 and up

For $30 more than the HD 10, you can pick up Lenovo's Smart Tab M10. The screen is lower resolution, but the tablet runs Android 9 Pie, packs a Snapdragon 450 processor, a larger battery, and charges with USB-C. It also comes with a docking station that basically turns the tablet into an Echo Show with Alexa at the ready to answer your questions. The dock has speakers built in, too, which makes it great for media playback. If you're already into the Echo ecosystem (the Echosystem?), this is definitely one to look at.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Specs Processor Snapdragon 670 RAM 4, 6 GB Display 10.5" 2,560 x 1,600 OLED Storage 64, 128 GB internal with microSD expansion Software Android 9 Pie Battery 7,040 mAh, charged via USB-C Price $398 and up

Samsung has been a big player in the Android tablet space for years, and it continues to manufacture some of the highest-quality tablets you can get this side of an iPad Pro. The mid-range Tab S5e has a lot to offer with Android 9 Pie, up to six gigs of RAM, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a big, high-resolution OLED display. You're getting a Snapdragon 670, though, which is a compromise to meet this price point. Still, it's a big step up from the Lenovo and Fire tablets. The Tab S5e is capable of handling casual tablet tasks, gaming, and even some light productivity work. This is the sweet spot if you want a good Android tablet without breaking the bank.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Specs Processor Snapdragon 855 RAM 6, 8 GB Display 10.5" 2,560 x 1,600 OLED Storage 128, 256 GB internal with microSD expansion Software Android 9 Pie Battery 7,040 mAh, charged via USB-C Price $650 and up

Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S6 last month. It's essentially a pumped-up S5e, featuring the same beautiful screen and big battery, but with the addition of a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855, more RAM, and higher storage capacity. With these specs, the Tab S6 is sure to be able to handle any job you might throw at it. It also includes the S Pen stylus that magnetically snaps to its backside to charge, and there's an optional keyboard cover with a dang trackpad. But as you might expect, it's pricey — the Tab S6 starts at $650 without the keyboard cover.

It won't be available until next month, but if you're on the hunt for a top-end Android tablet, this one will probably be worth the wait. Check out Samsung's site for more info.