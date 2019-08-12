Some things are just inevitable. The tides go in, the tides go out. Sunrise, sunset. Samsung releases a new phone, and it has a slightly better OLED than the last one. It's an inescapable truth, confirmed again thanks to DisplayMate. The new display king is, of course, the Galaxy Note 10+.

DisplayMate's in-depth Display Shoot-Out for the OLED Samsung Galaxy Note10+ is live, with 13 Display Performance Records including Highest Absolute Color Accuracy and Peak Brightness, earning a Best Smartphone Display Award with our Highest A+ Rating!! https://t.co/wzhAS6P3jv — DisplayMate Tech (@DisplayMate) August 12, 2019

DisplayMate does in-depth testing of display technology and has regularly raved about Samsung's OLED tech. Each new Samsung flagship has been at the top of the heap in DisplayMate's testing, and the Note 10+ is no different. It nailed 13 performance records, some of which you might notice. For instance, the Note 10+ has a peak brightness of 1,308 nits, a 25% improvement over the Note 9. Perhaps more importantly, the Note 10+ also sets a record with 793 nits of full screen brightness. That will make the Note 10+ even better for outdoor use.

The Note 10+ also has the best absolute color accuracy DisplayMate has ever seen at 0.4 JCND. That's visually indistinguishable from perfect, but so were the last few Samsung phones. In vivid color modes (which is what most people will use), the Note 10+ hits 113% of DCI-P3 and 142% of sRGB.

You'll be able to experience Samsung's best OLED ever with your own eyeballs in just a few weeks. The Note 10+ launches on August 23rd along with the smaller Note 10. That phone has a 1080p display, and DisplayMate didn't test it. It's presumably very good, too, but there are no numbers to prove it. We've got all the pre-order details on both phones right here.