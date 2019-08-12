Samsung makes some of the priciest Android phones you can buy, but the company also offers surprisingly robust lower-end offerings. Earlier this year, it released the Galaxy A10, a decidedly budget offering. Today, it published specs for an improved "s" model — well, some of them, anyway.

Specs OS Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.2-inch 720 x 1,520 "Infinity-V" LCD CPU "Octa Core" Memory 2GB Storage 32GB, expandable via microSD Rear Camera 13MP f/1.8, plus 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 Battery 4,000 mAh Dimensions 156.9 x 75.8 x 7.8 mm Colors Blue, green, red, black

The A10s features a number of improvements over its non-s big brother. It's got a fingerprint sensor, a second rear camera for sensing depth, and a markedly improved 4,000 mAh battery. Powering the 720p display found here, a cell that size should be able to last for days. It'll also be available in a snazzy new color: green.

We don't know everything, though. The regular A10 charges with microUSB — it's unclear whether the A10s will make the jump to USB-C, as Samsung hasn't said one way or the other. Its processor is also only listed as "Octa Core" (the A10 runs on the Exynos 7884). It'll likely retain the A10's headphone jack, as budget devices tend to do, but that's not confirmed either. Price and availability also haven't been announced; the original A10 launched first in India, but is now available in the US for about $130.