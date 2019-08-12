Another week, another batch of deals for you, our dear readers. Today we've got a nice price on Sony's outstanding WH-1000XM3 headphones, plus discounts on a bunch of other Bluetooth audio gadgets from the likes of Bose, Ultimate Ears, and more.

Sony WH-1000XM3: $270 ($79 off)

Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones — $269.99, $79.01 off (Newegg)

Sony's WH-1000XM3 might be some of the best noise-canceling headphones in the world, but that doesn't mean you should pay full price for them. Normally $350, they're on sale with increasing frequency — and now is no different. You can pick a silver pair up from Newegg for almost $80 off, at just $270.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3: $120 ($30 off)

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker — $119.99, $30 off (Amazon)

Ultimate Ears (UE for short) makes a bunch of fun, high-quality Bluetooth speakers, and this here Boom 3 is one of the best. Like many of UE's speakers, it's IP67 certified and it floats, so it's great to use around the pool (UE describes it as "virtually indestructible," too, but I wouldn't test that claim). It's also good for up to 15 hours of playback, so you won't even have to charge it every day.

Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100: $80 ($70 off)

Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 true wireless earbuds — $79.99, $70 off (Amazon)

The BackBeat Fit 3100 by Plantronics are explicitly fitness-oriented true wireless earbuds. They can play music for about five hours on a charge, and their unique zip-closure charging case can provide up to two additional charges. The tips are designed to not fully block your ear canals, a design decision Plantronics says is in the name of safety — you'll be able to hear if a speeding bus is about to interrupt your run. At $70, they're nearly half off their usual price.

Bose SoundLink Micro: $79 ($20 off)

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker— $79, $20 off (Amazon)

This cute little speaker from Bose is made to be as mobile as possible, with IPX7 water resistance and a clip that can secure it to any number of surfaces. It's also good for about six hours of playback on a charge, so it'll last through some of your longest outdoor activities. Normally about a hundred bucks, you can grab one for $79 on Amazon right now.

Anker Soundcore Spirit X: $22 ($14 off)

Anker Soundcore Spirit X sport Bluetooth earbuds — $21.99, $14 off (Amazon)

Anker's earbuds are good enough that you'll like using them and cheap enough that you won't cry over it if you lose them. Take the Soundcore Spirit X earbuds, for example: they'll play music for up to 12 hours per charge, have a snug fit, and are sweat-resistant thanks to an "impermeable hydro-seal" (though they lack a proper IP rating). Normally $36 on Amazon, they're going for $22 today — a tidy savings of $14.